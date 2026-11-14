One Flow Longkloof Studio Launches With Free All Access Day

One Flow opens its second studio in Longkloof on 14 November 2026. Sinead de Kock leads the franchise. Free All Access invites community members to experience contrast therapy and wellness.

One Flow is expanding its footprint in Cape Town with the opening of its second studio in the Longkloof precinct on Park Road. The brand, recognized as the city's first Yoga and Wellness Social Club, officially opens its doors on 14 November 2026. To mark this significant milestone, the location will host a free All Access day, inviting residents to explore its unique blend of fitness and social wellness.

New Studio Concept and Leadership

The Longkloof studio represents a strategic shift in the local wellness market. Sinead de Kock serves as the brand's inaugural franchise partner, bringing the concept to a new neighborhood. She leads a vision that moves away from transactional gym visits where individuals work out in isolation. Instead, the space combines elements of a boutique studio, a recovery clinic, and a premium social lounge. This model responds to global trends in contrast therapy, somatic movement, and nervous system regulation.

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De Kock describes the opening as a pivotal moment in her personal wellness journey. Her role as franchise owner reflects a deep commitment to the brand's philosophy. She expresses excitement about sharing the space with the One Flow community. The studio aims to create a sanctuary where members can invest in their longevity. This investment is made possible through functional movement and the cultivation of a true sense of belonging.

Signature Workouts and Reformer Classes

The facility offers a diverse timetable designed to cater to various fitness levels. Power Yoga sessions are heated to 37°C to support strong and athletic flows. For those seeking recovery, a Yin-based Stretch and Release class provides a slower pace. Sculpt sessions are conducted at 34°C and blend high-intensity interval training with yoga and hand weights.

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Heated interval and kettlebell classes are available for members seeking serious functional workouts. A dedicated six-bed reformer studio ensures that class sizes remain small. This setup keeps technique at the forefront of every session. Members can choose from three signature reformer methods. Infrared-heated sessions are specifically designed to enhance muscle activation and improve flexibility.

Wellzone Features and Recovery Technology

The Wellzone serves as the heart of the One Flow club. It features a traditional Finnish-style sauna maintained between 80°C and 85°C. This space doubles as a social area for members to relax and connect. For a deeper reset, members can book a sixty-minute guided Sauna Journey. This session is led by a certified Sauna Master and includes breathwork, chromotherapy, aromatherapy snowballs, towel waving, and music.

One Flow states that the sauna experience promotes deep cellular detoxification. Adjacent to the sauna is a cold plunge sanctuary with ice baths kept at 5°C to 7°C. The brand claims that cold plunging can spike dopamine levels, reduce inflammation, and accelerate athletic recovery. Dedicated Red Light Healing spaces combine meditation with red light therapy. These sessions are said to stimulate collagen production and reduce cellular inflammation.

Opening Schedule and Community Impact

The Longkloof location aims to provide Capetonians with a comprehensive destination for movement and recovery. The integrated approach allows visitors to move, sweat, cool down, and socialize in a single visit. The opening event features a specific window for the free All Access experience. This event takes place on 14 November 2026 from 07:00 to 11:00.

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By removing the cost barrier for opening day, One Flow encourages local engagement. The studio positions itself as a response to the modern craving for connection alongside physical health. De Kock notes that passing the torch as the first franchise partner is a proud moment. The studio stands ready to welcome a new community into its ecosystem of wellness and social interaction.