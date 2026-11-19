A woman died and several people, including the driver, were injured when a fully loaded minibus taxi overturned on the N17 in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday morning, November 19. Authorities are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

A woman was killed and several others, including the taxi driver, were injured when a fully loaded minibus taxi overturn ed on the N17 freeway in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday morning, November 19.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the westbound carriageway, underneath the Rondebult Road bridge in Sunward Park. The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services, known as DEMS, confirmed that its rescue team from Boksburg Central Fire Station received the emergency call at approximately 6.10am and immediately responded to the scene. According to DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi, upon arrival firefighters found the taxi lying on its side, with passengers scattered along the roadside.

Also read CoE and SANRAL: Who's doing what about streetlights | Boksburg Advertiser

Passenger Death Confirmed At Crash Scene

A fully loaded taxi carrying fifteen passengers and a driver was found lying on its side and passengers found scattered along roadside, said Ntladi. Paramedics on the scene made the heartbreaking determination that one adult female passenger had died. She was declared dead at the scene, marking the single fatality associated with this specific traffic accident. Her identity has not yet been released to the public as the investigation begins.

Advertisement

Ntladi said emergency personnel implemented a triage system to assess the injured passengers before arranging their transportation to medical facilities. Triage system was applied in terms of patient care before they were transported to various medical facilities within the city by various ambulance services, Ntladi said. Several other injured passengers, including the taxi driver, were treated by medical personnel at the scene.

They were subsequently transported to various medical facilities in the city by ambulance services for further treatment and observation. The driver was among the injured and was transported away to hospital, Ntladi said. The conditions of the other survivors have not been fully disclosed at this early stage. Following the emergency response, the crash scene was handed over to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and the Gauteng Provincial Traffic Department for investigations and rehabilitation, Ntladi said.

Authorities Investigate Overturned Taxi Cause

These authorities are now tasked with investigating the crash to determine the exact cause and managing the ongoing aftermath. The cause of the crash remains unknown as of Thursday morning. Visual evidence captured by DEMS shows the overturned taxi on the N17, highlighting the scale of the disaster. The image released by the agency confirms the position of the vehicle and the scattering of passengers along the roadside.

Advertisement

This visual documentation serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of road accidents in the region.