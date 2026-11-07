On Good Terms Launches AI Platform to Streamline Divorce Process

Jen Paddock and Spiro Malamoglou launched On Good Terms, an AI-driven platform designed to reduce conflict and cost in the 24202 divorces recorded in 2024.

Divorce is often viewed primarily as a legal procedure to end a marriage, but for couples with children, it involves navigating complex financial arrangements, parenting responsibilities, property settlements, and difficult decisions about life after separation. A new initiative called On Good Terms is introducing a technology-driven approach that aims to make the process less adversarial, more accessible, and potentially less expensive by bringing artificial intelligence (AI) and human legal expertise into one platform. Founded by attorney and mediator Jen Paddock and technology entrepreneur Spiro Malamoglou, the business was developed following their own experiences of divorce and their belief that the traditional process could be approached differently. The latest Marriages and Divorces, 2024 report recorded 24 202 completed divorce forms processed during the year, an 8.9% increase from 22 230 in 2023. The figures also showed that 22 916 children under the age of 18 were affected by divorces granted in 2024. The founders hope their digital solution will alleviate some of the strain on families facing these statistics.

Founder Insights on Legal Strain

Jen Paddock and technology entrepreneur Spiro Malamoglou are the co-founders of On Good Terms, whose personal experiences of divorce helped inspire the development of the AI-powered platform. For Paddock, the idea emerged from the difference between understanding divorce professionally and experiencing it personally. Despite her background in law and mediation, she found that face-to-face negotiations during her own divorce were difficult, particularly when both parties were trying to maintain a workable relationship for their children. She stated, We were both determined to divorce respectfully so we could continue co-parenting our three children well. But negotiating face-to-face was unbelievably painful. At times, it felt like the very process that was supposed to help us reach agreement was damaging the relationship we were trying so hard to preserve. We got there in the end, but I walked away convinced that there had to be a better way. Malamoglou's experience of a prolonged divorce also influenced the development of the business. He said the intention was to reduce the additional strain that drawn-out legal proceedings can place on families, particularly where parents need to continue working together after their marriage ends. He added that divorce is one of the hardest things a family can go through and that there is already so much loss, grief, uncertainty and upheaval. But when the process becomes drawn-out and adversarial, it can take over parents' lives. He added that the founders wanted to create an alternative that would help families reach agreements without unnecessary financial and personal strain. He stated, But people are going to continue getting divorced, and we believe they deserve a better way through it. The process hasn't kept up with what's possible today, and we felt called to rethink it from the ground up.

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AI Platform Mechanics Explained

Instead of simply moving traditional legal paperwork online, On Good Terms says its platform is designed to guide couples through the different stages of separation, from understanding their legal position to preparing the documents needed to finalise a divorce. Each spouse completes their information separately and can work through the process at their own pace. This includes details about their finances, children and personal circumstances. The platform then brings the information together to identify areas where the couple already agrees and issues that still require discussion. Its tools are intended to help users understand their marital property regime, potential financial claims and possible settlement arrangements. These include an accrual calculator and financial settlement modelling, allowing couples to explore different financial outcomes. Instead of requiring couples to negotiate face-to-face or exchange emotionally charged correspondence, its AI-assisted system helps translate each person's concerns, proposals and responses into more neutral language. This is intended to give both parties an opportunity to express their positions and consider possible solutions without the immediate pressure of direct confrontation.

Documents and Next Steps

Once the documents have been finalised and signed, On Good Terms says it coordinates the remaining legal formalities, including Family Advocate endorsement where required, court documentation and the divorce hearing. The process still involves the formal legal steps required to obtain a divorce order, as the technology is intended to assist with negotiations and administration rather than replace the court process. Key outputs from the platform include a Settlement Agreement, which records the financial and other arrangements agreed upon by the divorcing couple, and a Parenting Plan, where children are involved, setting out agreed arrangements relating to their care and parenting responsibilities. On Good Terms has also recently examined the practical steps involved after a divorce, including updating marital status with Home Affairs, highlighting how the process can extend beyond the issuing of a divorce order. By integrating these administrative tasks with the negotiation phase, the platform seeks to provide a comprehensive support system for separating couples, ensuring that all legal and logistical requirements are met efficiently.

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Impact on Modern Family Law

The launch of On Good Terms represents a significant shift in how divorce is managed, moving away from confrontational legal battles toward structured, data-driven negotiation. With the number of divorces rising, as evidenced by the 8.9% increase in processed forms, the demand for efficient and less stressful resolution methods is growing. The platform's ability to model financial outcomes and neutralize emotional language in communications addresses two of the most common pain points in separation. For parents, the emphasis on maintaining a workable co-parenting relationship is critical, as highlighted by the fact that 22 916 children were affected by divorces granted in 2024. By reducing the financial and personal strain associated with traditional legal proceedings, On Good Terms aims to set a new standard for family law services. The integration of AI with human legal oversight ensures that while the process is modernized, it remains grounded in legal reality and professional expertise.

Focusing on Long-Term Stability

The ultimate goal of On Good Terms is to help families navigate the end of a marriage with dignity and clarity, rather than conflict and confusion. By providing a structured environment for negotiation, the platform allows couples to make informed decisions about their future without the immediate emotional toll of direct confrontation. The use of tools like the accrual calculator and financial settlement modelling empowers individuals to understand their rights and potential outcomes, leading to more equitable agreements. This approach not only benefits the couples involved but also reduces the burden on the legal system by minimizing the need for protracted court battles. As divorce rates continue to fluctuate, innovative solutions like this one offer a glimpse into the future of family law, where technology and empathy work together to support individuals through one of life's most challenging transitions.