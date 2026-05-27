Omoda Launches C5 SHS Hybrid in South Africa to Challenge Toyota and Chery

Omoda South Africa has launched the C5 SHS, its first conventional hybrid electric vehicle, to compete in the fiercely contested compact SUV segment. The car features a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering 165 kW and 295 Nm, and promises over 1,000 km range with low emissions. Inside, it offers a premium cabin with dual 12.3-inch screens, leather sports seats, and advanced safety features inherited from the five-star Euro NCAP-rated C5. Priced from R469 900, it includes extensive warranty and service plans.

Omoda South Africa has introduced the new C5 SHS, a hybrid variant of its popular C5 range, to compete directly with established models like the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV and Chery's Tiggo Cross CSH in one of the country's most competitive market segments.

This marks the brand's first conventional hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), distinguishing it from their plug-in hybrid (PHEV) offerings that require external charging. The C5 SHS is positioned as a self-charging solution aimed at addressing rising fuel costs. Under the hood, it combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 1.83 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and an electric motor.

This powertrain delivers a combined output of 165 kW of power and 295 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 175 km/h. According to WLTP standards, the car consumes 4.9 litres of fuel per 100 km, enabling a range exceeding 1,000 km from its 51-litre tank, with CO2 emissions rated at just 111 g/km.

The Omoda C5 SHS is equipped with disc brakes all around, ventilated at the front, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55 tyres. Inside, the cabin features a cleaner, bridge-style centre console that replaces the floating console design found in internal combustion engine (ICE) models, creating a more integrated storage area. The interior is upholstered in black leather, with supportive sports seats for front occupants that are both power-adjustable (six-way) and feature heating and ventilation.

Dual-zone climate control, rear air vents, and a multi-colour ambient lighting system enhance comfort. The dashboard is dominated by dual 12.3-inch screens that manage Bluetooth, wireless Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay through an intuitive touchscreen interface. An eight-speaker Sony sound system is standard, along with Intelligent Voice Command for hands-free operation. Acoustic glass for the driver and front passenger contributes to a quieter cabin environment.

Safety is a key priority, with the C5 having earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2022. The C5 SHS inherits this commitment with a comprehensive suite of safety systems. The launch pricing is set at R469 900 for the first month, after which it will increase to R479 900. The package includes a five-year/75 000 km service plan, a five-year/150 000 km factory warranty, and a 10-year/1 million km engine warranty (linked to the first owner).

Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa, stated that the C5 SHS represents an exciting step forward, offering advanced hybrid technology without compromising performance or value, and is designed to appeal to motorists seeking a premium driving experience at an accessible price point





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Omoda C5 SHS Hybrid South Africa Toyota Corolla Cross HEV Chery Tiggo Cross CSH

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