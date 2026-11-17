An Omoda C5 owner faces a R70,000 mileage dispute after the vehicle shifted into neutral. This incident highlights safety concerns and corporate response to dealer practices in South Africa.

A 22-year-old woman has initiated a public dispute with an automobile dealership in South Africa after her Omoda C5 unexpectedly shifted into neutral while she was driving. The mechanical incident, which occurred over the past six months, has resulted in a contentious financial demand for R70,000 from the consumer for the vehicle's mileage.

Mechanical Failure Sparks Safety Concerns

The consumer, identified on social media as Soobramoney, described a terrifying experience where the vehicle lost gear engagement, potentially endangering herself and her passengers. She stated that the unexpected shift into neutral created an almost-death scenario that left her fearing for her life during transit. Despite the severity of the safety risk, she noted that the dealership focused on financial penalties rather than immediate resolution.

Also read From Unemployed Graduate to Printing Business Owner: Tokelo Lefatle's Entrepreneurial Journey

Dealership Demands R70,000 for Mileage

Soobramoney explained that the selling dealership is refusing to accept the return of the defective vehicle without her first paying R70,000. This sum is calculated based on the 10,000 kilometres she drove during her six months of ownership. She acknowledged that she had driven a significant amount for a new owner but argued that the charge was excessive given the context of the vehicle malfunction.

Corporate Response and Recall Context

OMODA & JAECOO South Africa has acknowledged the consumer's video post and confirmed that its head office customer service team received correspondence regarding the issue. The manufacturer noted that the vehicle appeared to be purchased from a dealership outside its authorised network. Consequently, the corporate office was not previously aware of the specific conflict and is currently seeking further details to assist the customer.

Advertisement

Broader Safety Recalls in South Africa

This incident coincides with a major safety recall announced in November 2026 by the National Consumer Commission (NCC). The recall affects 23,667 vehicles in total, including the Omoda C5, due to a manufacturing defect in the welding of the rear axle sleeve. This defect could cause the rear axle to dislodge, leading to a collapsed rear suspension and severe safety hazards for drivers.

Financial Consequences for the Consumer

The consumer plans to cancel her vehicle finance agreement, which will result in the bank refunding her paid instalments and insurance premiums. However, the requirement to pay the R70,000 mileage charge before returning the courtesy car creates a significant financial barrier. Soobramoney expressed regret over trusting a new brand and highlighted the stress of facing such costs while trying to resolve a safety-critical mechanical failure.