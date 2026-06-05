Omar Cooperates After Arrest Threat, Hands Over CCTV Footage to SIU

The news text describes the cooperation of Omar, the owner of Omars Motor Den dealership, after facing an arrest threat. He handed over CCTV footage to the SIU as it traced assets linked to Maumela, including those tied to corruption at Tembisa Hospital and multiple vehicle transfers.

Omar cooperated after an arrest threat, handing CCTV footage to the SIU as it traced assets linked to Maumela, including those tied to corruption at Tembisa Hospital and multiple vehicle transfers.

There were dramatic scenes at the Omars Motor Den dealership in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, after its owner faced the threat of detention for failing to comply with court orders related to a Bentley linked to the alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin, Hangwani Maumela. Police initially arrested Yusuf Omar after he allegedly refused to cooperate when served with two orders related to a Bentley linked to the alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin, Hangwani Maumela.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed on Friday at around 3.30pm that the dealership owner had been arrested for failing to comply with two orders from the Special Tribunal. One order is for contempt of court, and another is for the seizure of a Bentley Continental GT linked to procurement irregularities at Tembisa Hospital.

Almost an hour later, at 4.30pm, the SIU said Omar was cooperating and allowing the unit, the South African Police Service (Saps), and the SIU’s appointed curator, Bonis, to execute the contempt of court order and obtain CCTV footage from 22 May 2026 onwards. Maumela is accused of being a key beneficiary of the alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital. On its investigation, it said it is reviewing 1 728 three-quote procurement process bundles.

These bundles are valued at R816 560 710 and linked to the Maumela syndicate. The unit identified several assets linked to the Maumela syndicate with a combined value of approximately R520 million. Numerous luxury cars and residences were allegedly bought using two businesses and a trust account. The Special Tribunal’s first order, granted on 2 June, empowers the SIU, through Bonis, to take possession of the Bentley from Omars Motor Den.

Until the Tribunal issues another order, the dealership is instructed not to deal with, move, trade, alienate, or dispose of the vehicle. The second order was granted on 5 June. The Tribunal granted an urgent order against Omars Motor Den and Omar. The order authorised the SIU and Bonis, assisted by the Saps and the Hawks, to immediately arrest and take possession of the Bentley.

The respondents were prohibited from tampering with the Bentley or interfering with curator Bonis until the return date. They were also directed to preserve and provide access to CCTV footage from 22 May 2026 onwards, failing which the Tribunal authorised an application for Omar’s immediate arrest





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Omar Omars Motor Den Dealership Bentley Hangwani Maumela Tembisa Hospital Special Investigating Unit (SIU) South African Police Service (Saps) Hawks Contempt Of Court Bentley Continental GT Procurement Irregularities Maumela Syndicate Luxury Cars Residen Ces Trust Account Omars Motor Den Khonile Trading Enterprise CC LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd Drivetime Auto CC MHR Maumela Family Trust Bentley Continental GT Omars Motor Den Khonile Trading Enterprise CC LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd Drivetime Auto CC MHR Maumela Family Trust Bentley Omars Motor Den Khonile Trading Enterprise CC LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd Drivetime Auto CC MHR Maumela Family Trust Bentley Continental GT Omars Motor Den Khonile Trading Enterprise CC LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd Drivetime Auto CC MHR Maumela Family Trust Bentley Omars Motor Den Khonile Trading Enterprise CC LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd Drivetime Auto CC MHR Maumela Family Trust

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