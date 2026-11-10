Oliver Tambo Legacy Urges ANC Internal Discipline and External Attraction

A call to uphold Oliver Tambo's wisdom demands ANC members prioritize internal unity and external service to rebuild trust and attract new supporters.

As the African National Congress navigates a period of significant internal and external challenge, urgent reflections on its current trajectory point toward the enduring wisdom of its former President General, Oliver Tambo. The central mandate for the organization today centers on a specific, lifetime saying by the late statesman: to make those inside the movement happy to remain members while ensuring those outside are attracted to join. This principle is not merely a rhetorical slogan but a disciplined, daily task that serves as the moral compass for the party's continued relevance in South African society.

Internal Unity and Member Welfare

To honor the vision of Oliver Tambo, the organization must first ensure that its internal structure fosters genuine belonging and respect. Being a member must signify an honorable commitment to serving both the movement and the broader public, rather than a mere political affiliation. Branch members require assurance that their voices are heard and valued in the election of leaders, and that regular branch meetings are conducted with purpose and integrity. The organization bears a responsibility to care for its volunteers, veterans, youth, and women, who have historically carried the weight of the struggle on their shoulders.

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Deployment within the movement must be strictly based on merit, loyalty, and capability, explicitly rejecting the practices of factionalism and nepotism. When a comrade faces personal or professional difficulty, the movement must demonstrate solidarity rather than indifference. True unity is not defined by silence or the absence of dissent, but by a profound sense of belonging that prevents members from feeling demoralized or hopeless. If the internal foundation crumbles due to unhappiness among ranks, the party cannot reasonably expect the general public to seek affiliation.

External Attraction Through Service

The second component of this directive requires the African National Congress to become an attractive force for those outside its ranks. The organization was never designed to be an exclusive club but rather the Parliament of the People. Potential members, including students, young workers, mothers in townships, and professionals in suburbs, are actively observing the party's conduct. They are not swayed by grand speeches or marketing campaigns; instead, they are attracted by the daily actions of leaders in positions of responsibility.

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Attraction to the movement is contingent upon the tangible delivery of municipal services, such as water, electricity, refuse removal, and road maintenance. Leaders must remain accessible, humble, and firmly on the side of the masses, avoiding arrogance and corruption scandals. Branches must engage in community service by cleaning schools, supporting learners, and fighting crime and drugs, rather than engaging in internal conflicts. If the party serves only its own interests, it risks permanent alienation from the people it seeks to represent.

The Tambo Test for Leadership

Oliver Tambo left behind a clear test for every leader, member, and structure, from the national level down to individual branches. This standard applies equally to deployed cadres serving in national and provincial legislatures, municipal councils, government departments, and state-owned entities. Every member who voluntarily joins and pledges their skills is expected to act as an ambassador for the organization. Constant introspection is required to determine if individual and collective conduct passes this rigorous test of internal satisfaction and external appeal.

Oliver Tambo built the organization in exile using only discipline, love, and vision, keeping the struggle together for thirty years by understanding the deep needs of the people. Since the transition to democracy, the movement has had access to municipal resources and government structures to improve both the party and the populace. While some deliverables have been achieved, the normalization of negative issues such as corruption, poor service delivery, and crime syndicates has damaged its standing.

Rebuilding with Integrity

The path forward requires a renewed commitment to the spirit of Oliver Tambo to serve, unite, and rebuild the organization. This involves reconnecting with the masses and restoring confidence in society through consistent integrity and service. The party must acknowledge past mistakes and act boldly to address the challenges affecting its reputation. By prioritizing the welfare of its members and the needs of the public, the African National Congress can fulfill its foundational promise to be a home for political education, discipline, and service.

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Ultimately, the success of the movement depends on its ability to make those inside happy and those outside attracted. This requires a shift from election-centric campaigning to daily demonstration of value through conduct. Only by adhering to these principles can the organization hope to rebuild its trust and relevance in the modern political landscape of South Africa.