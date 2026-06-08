Olise smashes hat-trick as France beat N Ireland in pre-World Cup game

France's Michael Olise hit a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in a World Cup warm-up game in Lille, France.

Michael Olise sparkled brightest in a star-studded France attack on Monday, hitting a hat-trick in a 3-1 World Cup warm-up win over outgunned Northern Ireland in Lille.

Bayern Munich's Olise and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe were joined in a fearsome front four by Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele. The Paris Saint-Germain pair had been rested for the previous friendly -- a loss to Ivory Coast -- after winning the Champions League.

Another Champions League finalist, William Saliba of losers Arsenal, also returned to give France a look similar to how they could line up for their World Cup opener against Senegal in New Jersey on June 16. The French though were frequently disjointed in attack, with skipper Mbappe, who needs one goal to equal Olivier Giroud's team scoring record, often lacklustre. Yet they still pressed the packed Northern Irish defence, forcing desperate blocks and loose clearances.

Olise, who was sharp all night, was in the right place to drill home rebounds just before and just after half time. Patrick Kelly of English third-tier club Barnsley poked home a rare Northern Ireland chance after 64 minutes, but Olise finished off the visitors with a flourish ten minutes later, curling in a left-foot shot from outside the area.

Although the Lille stadium roof was kept closed on a chilly and damp evening in northern France, play was stopped for drinks breaks in the middle of each half to help Les Bleus prepare in every detail for the World Cup. France, who leave for their training base near Boston on Wednesday, will also face Iraq in Philadelphia and Norway in Foxborough outside Boston in Group I





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Northern Ireland World Cup Michael Olise Kylian Mbappe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France Overcomes South Africa in Rugby Sevens Pool ClashFrance defeated South Africa 21-12 in a rugby sevens pool stage match. The Blitzboks were competitive at halftime but lost momentum in the second half as France elevated their performance. Key tries from Artaud, Zeghdar and a breakaway score from Don were highlights, but South Africa's late rally fell short.

Read more »

Blitzboks Fall to France in Bordeaux Sevens Semifinal After Securing World TitleSouth Africa's Springbok Sevens team lost 21-12 to France in the Bordeaux Sevens semifinal, ending their title hopes at this event despite having already clinched the overall World Championship. The Blitzboks will now face Spain in the third-place match.

Read more »

France end Blitzboks' Bordeaux runThe Springbok Sevens team bowed out of the Bordeaux Sevens title race when they were beaten by hosts France 21-12 in the semifinal on Sunday.

Read more »

Blitzboks clinch Sevens World Championship despite disappointing France Sevens finishSouth Africa's Blitzboks secured the World Sevens Series and Championship titles despite a disappointing fourth-place finish at the France Sevens in Bordeaux. The team, which had a stellar season with wins in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, New York and Hong Kong, only managed two wins in six games at the final tournament but had already accumulated enough points to claim the overall championship.

Read more »