Olise Hat-Trick Powers France Past Northern Ireland in World Cup Warm-Up

Michael Olise's three goals led France to a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in a pre-World Cup friendly, showcasing a potent attack despite some disjointed play as they prepare for the tournament.

Michael Olise delivered a spectacular performance, scoring a hat-trick as France secured a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in a World Cup warm-up match in Lille .

The French attack featured a formidable front four, with Olise joined by Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele. Notably, Doue and Dembele, both Paris Saint-Germain players, were rested for the previous friendly against Ivory Coast after their Champions League final. Arsenal's William Saliba, also returning, helped shape a lineup that could resemble France's World Cup opener against Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey.

Despite the attacking talent, France's play was often disjointed, with captain Mbappe-who needs one goal to equal Olivier Giroud's national scoring record-appearing lackluster at times. Nonetheless, the French pressure overwhelmed Northern Ireland's packed defense, leading to numerous blocks and clearances. Olise capitalized on rebounds, scoring just before and after halftime. Northern Ireland's Patrick Kelly managed a consolation goal in the 64th minute, but Olise sealed the win with a curling left-footed strike from outside the box ten minutes later.

The match included scheduled drinks breaks in each half, a detail-oriented preparation for the World Cup conditions. France departs for a training base near Boston on Wednesday and will face Iraq and Norway in their remaining group-stage warm-ups before traveling to the tournament





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France Northern Ireland Michael Olise Kylian Mbappe World Cup Warm-Up Hat-Trick Lille

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