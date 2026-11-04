Elderly voters in Kathorus confused about special votes as polls open across South Africa

Some elderly voters in Kathorus arrived at polling stations on election day despite being approved for special votes, as the IEC reported 3.5-million people had voted by 10am in the 2026 local government elections.

Some elderly voters in Kathorus, Ekurhuleni, turned up at polling stations on election day despite being approved for special votes, with election observers reporting confusion over the process.

Some reportedly tried to use their age to skip queues. One voter said she had not known special voting was an option. An observer said several senior citizens expected to vote on Monday or Tuesday instead arrived on election day. From the morning, we have had a lot of senior citizens who were meant to vote yesterday or Monday because they had special votes but are coming today, the observer said.

Also read South Africa Local Elections: Voter Apathy, Disinformation Cases, and Ballot Theft Concerns

Elderly Voters and Queue Etiquette Issues

Some of them want to use their age to get in front of the queue, which is unfair to people who have been waiting before. It does not matter how long. One elderly voter said she applied for a special vote believing officials would fetch her from home and take her to the station. I came here today because no one fetched me for a special vote as promised, she said.

That is the character of our government. They make promises and barely deliver, but nonetheless we still vote and hope for a change. Other elderly voters said they had not known that special voting was an option. We did not know about this.

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That is why we came today with everyone else, one voter said. Of the 2,655,067 applications approved nationwide, 974,852 people voted at voting stations, while 451,090 cast their ballots through home visits. This represents about 53.7% of approved special voters. The country has 29.2-million registered voters for the 2026 local government elections.

Special Voting: Eligibility and Statistics

Special voting is intended for registered voters who are unable to vote on election day or cannot physically reach their voting stations because of infirmity or disability. More than 3.5-million South Africans had cast their ballots by 10am on Wednesday as voting got under way across the country for the 2026 local government elections. Voting opened at 7am and is expected to close at 9pm.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa reported that 98% of the country's 23,996 voting stations had opened by the regulated time. Speaking during a media briefing on the state of readiness for election day, IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi said a few voting stations experienced delays due to localised protests and access challenges caused by inclement weather. A few voting stations opened by 9 due to localised protests and access challenges due to inclement weather, he said.

Those were in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga province. We confirm that by 9 o'clock all stations were operating. Sheburi said the commission had introduced additional measures to improve the efficiency of the voting process and manage queues. As an efficiency measure, the commission has added the use of hand-held barcode scanners attached to the voter management devices.

These have assisted in the increased speed in which we process voters and therefore manage queues at voting stations. He said the voter management devices continued to play a central role in the electoral process, with preliminary figures indicating that 3.5-million people had voted by 10am. The voter management device is proving to be the mainstay of both the registration process as well as an election.

To illustrate its performance, by 10 o'clock, preliminary indications are that 3.5-million voters had already voted. Gauteng recorded the highest number of voters in the timeframe. The provincial breakdown was Gauteng: 895,000; KwaZulu-Natal: 623,000; Western Cape: 461,000; Eastern Cape: 431,000; Limpopo: 366,000; Mpumalanga: 252,000; North West: 204,000; Free State: 195,000; and Northern Cape: 93,000. Sheburi commended voters who had made their way to voting stations early, saying this helped avoid the afternoon rush.

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The commission is particularly encouraged by those voters who make their way to stations early in the morning to avoid the last-hour rushes in the afternoon. He urged registered voters who had not yet cast their ballots to use the remaining hours before voting stations close at 9pm.

Voting Station Efficiency and Ballot Instructions

We urge all remaining registered voters to use the remaining hours of voting to cast their ballot and thereby exercise their democratic right and continue to influence affairs in their localities and in their municipalities. Sheburi also reminded voters that the number of ballot papers they receive depends on the type of municipality in which they are registered, unlike in national and provincial elections.

Voters in category B municipalities, which make up the majority of municipalities, will receive three ballot papers. These include a grey ballot to elect a ward councillor, who may represent a political party or stand as an independent candidate; a green ballot to vote for a political party on the proportional representation list for the local municipality; and a yellow ballot to elect a political party representative to represent the area at the district municipality.

Voters in metropolitan municipalities will receive two ballot papers: one for the ward election, where they can vote for a party candidate or an independent candidate, and another for the PR component of the election. Sheburi cautioned voters to ensure they mark their ballots correctly to avoid having them declared spoilt. We urge voters to make an X mark when they do their voting on the designated box against a candidate or party of their choice.

Only one mark against a party or candidate of choice. Once you have made such a mark, avoid making additional marks because that may render your ballot spoiled. Voting stations across the country will remain open until 9pm, after which the counting process will begin. High crime levels, substance abuse and youth unemployment are among the many concerns weighing on Thokoza residents as they cast their votes.

Speaking to Sowetan, many said they hoped the next local government would deliver meaningful change rather than more promises. For Bontle Mavuka, 22, who had just cast her vote at the New Brethren Apostolic Church in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, participating in the election was about making her voice heard as a young person.