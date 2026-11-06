Old Mutual Sponsors Singularity Summit to Address AI Workforce Challenges

Old Mutual sponsored the Singularity Summit in Sandton, exploring AI integration strategies. Celiwe Ross discusses managing human capital amidst technological disruption and productivity gains.

Old Mutual served as the headline sponsor for the annual Singularity Summit South Africa, an event dedicated to navigating the profound impacts of artificial intelligence on society and the economy. The summit took place on 21-22 October at the Sandton Convention Centre, bringing together industry leaders to debate the future of work and technological integration in the modern workplace.

Summit Focuses on Human Capital and AI

The event highlighted the polarizing nature of current technological advancements, ranging from fears of automation and job displacement to hopes for curing diseases and ensuring global food security. Celiwe Ross, group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at Old Mutual, participated in a TCS+ episode to discuss how organizations and employees can effectively approach the integration of AI as it becomes more deeply embedded in daily operations and business processes.

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Old Mutual's Approach to Disruption

As a 181-year-old insurer, Old Mutual's decision to sponsor a forward-looking event like the Singularity Summit reflects its founding story and its proactive stance toward embracing disruption. The company aims to balance its long-standing heritage with the need to adapt to rapid technological changes, ensuring that its employees and management teams are prepared for the shifts brought about by artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Rethinking HR and Workforce Strategy

Celiwe Ross outlined how artificial intelligence is transforming the role of the chief human resources officer, shifting focus from traditional workforce planning to the design of work, reskilling initiatives, and organizational change. Ross emphasized that leaders should view artificial intelligence through three distinct lenses: first by examining the work itself, then by focusing on the worker, and only later by considering the broader workforce, a strategic approach designed to maximize efficiency and human potential.

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Adoption Traps and Productivity Gains

The summit also addressed the usage trap, where some organizations experience high rates of technology adoption that fail to translate into tangible productivity gains or return on investment. Ross explained that while artificial intelligence has the potential to eventually change a company's operating model, this transformation remains a distant reality for many, particularly in South Africa, where immediate priorities remain centered on effective integration and training rather than systemic overhaul.

Training and Future Implications

Old Mutual is actively defining its approach to artificial intelligence training to ensure its staff can leverage new tools effectively without falling into the trap of low-impact adoption. The discussion at the Sandton Convention Centre underscored the importance of aligning technological capabilities with human capital strategies, ensuring that the benefits of innovation are realized through skilled workers and optimized processes rather than mere technological presence.