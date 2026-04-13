Okafor Stars as Leeds Ends 45-Year Old Trafford Drought, Defeating Manchester United

Leeds United stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Noah Okafor's brace leading the way to a 2-1 victory. This result not only ended a 45-year wait for a league win at the stadium, but also significantly boosted Leeds' fight against relegation. The match was filled with drama, including a red card for Lisandro Martinez and a late goal by Casemiro. The win marked a pivotal moment for Leeds in their quest to maintain their Premier League status and adds another exciting chapter to the historic rivalry between the two teams.

Noah Okafor delivered a stunning performance, propelling Leeds United to a historic 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford , marking their first league win there in 45 years. This crucial Premier League match saw Leeds, battling to avoid relegation, secure a significant boost in their survival bid.

Okafor's brace, capitalizing on Manchester United's defensive vulnerabilities, set the tone for the match, while a red card for Lisandro Martinez further compounded United's woes. Casemiro's late goal offered a glimmer of hope for the home side, but Leeds held firm, securing a memorable win and celebrating their first top-flight triumph against United since 2002.

The result marked a turning point for Daniel Farke's side, lifting them six points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining to secure their top-flight status following last season's promotion. Leeds' momentum extends beyond the league, as they have also advanced to the FA Cup semi-finals, where they are set to face Chelsea at Wembley on April 26th.

The rivalry between Leeds and Manchester United is deeply rooted, extending beyond the on-field competition. The defeat was particularly hard for United fans to swallow, adding another layer of bitterness to the already intense rivalry that dates back decades, with clashes between supporter groups further fueling the animosity.

Michael Carrick's side, under interim management after Ruben Amorim's departure, faced only their second defeat in eleven games. The loss however, put a damper on United's Champions League aspirations.





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