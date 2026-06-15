Oil Prices Plunge to Three-Month Low as US and Iran Reach Initial Deal to End Conflict and Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices fell sharply after US President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister announced an initial agreement to end their conflict and resume oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude dropped over 4% to $83.68, and WTI fell nearly 5% to $80.75, both hitting lows since early March. The deal, to be signed in Switzerland with Pakistan as mediator, includes opening the strategic waterway toll-free and lifting a US naval blockade. Analysts note the unwinding of geopolitical risk premiums but caution that the pace of supply recovery and infrastructure damage remain key uncertainties.

On Monday, June 15, 2026, oil prices experienced a significant drop, reaching a three-month low. This decline followed announcements from US President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister regarding an initial agreement to end the ongoing conflict and restore traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell by $3.65, or 4.2%, to $83.68 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped $4.13, or 4.9%, to $80.75. Both benchmarks hit their lowest levels since March 10, building on a more than 3% loss from the previous Friday. The agreement, set to be formalized in a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, involves Pakistan as a mediator.

President Trump stated that the Strait would be opened 'toll free' and that a US naval blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted. According to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency, the draft deal includes a plan to reopen the waterway within 30 days under Iranian management. Market analysts quickly interpreted the news as an unwinding of the geopolitical risk premium that had been factored into oil prices due to the war.

The conflict had halted all oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz for over three months. This chokepoint is vital for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. The resumption of flows is expected to ease global supply concerns, though significant uncertainties remain regarding the pace of recovery and the physical condition of infrastructure. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, noted the aggressive pricing in of restored oil flows.

Vivek Dhar, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, provided nuance, stating that even if oil flows through the Strait only reach 60-70% of pre-war levels, it could return the market to a pre-war oversupply expectation. However, he cautioned that his forecast for Brent to reach $80 per barrel by year-end faces upside risks due to lingering uncertainties. Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, indicated that a more comprehensive agreement would be negotiated over a 60-day ceasefire period.

Separately, the E4 nations-the UK, France, Germany, and Italy-expressed readiness to lift sanctions on Iran in response to steps on its nuclear programme. Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, emphasized that attention will now shift to the pace of actual supply normalization and compliance with the agreement.

She highlighted that while the conflict may have ended, the damage inflicted on oil infrastructure and the economic strain on oil-importing nations from months of elevated energy costs will not be reversed quickly. The market's reaction underscores the high sensitivity of oil prices to geopolitical events in the Middle East and the critical importance of the Strait of Hormuz to global energy security.

Traders and analysts will closely monitor developments in the coming weeks to assess the timeline for a full resumption of shipments and the durability of the peace deal





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