Oil Prices Plummet Below $80 on Hopes of Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Oil prices dropped more than five percent on optimism over the promised reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing global inflation pressures, while markets reacted to potential easing of Iranian sanctions and mixed Wall Street performance.

Oil prices experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, falling below $80 a barrel as optimism grew over the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

This development helped ease inflationary pressures on global economies. The drop intensified to over five percent following a report by The Wall Street Journal stating that Washington might ease sanctions on Iranian crude as part of an agreement to end the Middle East conflict. Such a move would allow Tehran to immediately resume sales of crude and refined oil products. The main U.S. oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, fell 5.8 percent to $76.05 a barrel.

Industry experts and shipping companies have warned that restoring normal operations after the strait's near shutdown will require time. However, markets view the situation as much improved compared to the worst-case scenario of continued fighting with no timeline for reopening the vital waterway. Iranian media reported that three oil tankers and two cargo ships had already passed through the strait. Wall Street stocks exhibited mixed performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a second consecutive record close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined.

"We're not seeing a mass exodus out of the market," commented O'Hare, who sees the dynamics as consistent with a bull market. Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, noted, "Although the deal has not been formally signed, there already appears to be a peace dividend for markets. We are seeing European markets play catch-up with the U.S., and this could continue, as some European indices remain below their pre-war levels," including London's FTSE 100.

Tehran had blockaded the strait after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. Washington subsequently halted shipping to and from Iranian ports. Despite the fall in oil prices, analysts warned that market conditions could remain tight for weeks or even months after the conflict ends.

Separately, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh began his first meeting leading the central bank's rate-setting committee, with policymakers largely expected to keep rates steady as war fallout affects the world's largest economy. In currency markets, the yen was little changed after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest level since 1995. In corporate news, SpaceX performed positively, ending up around five percent after an earlier surge of more than 17 percent.

The rally has pushed SpaceX above Amazon to become the world's fifth largest company by market value





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