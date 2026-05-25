Oil Prices Fall, Asian Stocks Climb as Hopes for Iran Deal Brokering

Oil prices fell and Asian stocks climbed on Monday over hopes a deal between the United States and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz could be brokered. The price of North Sea Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate slipped close to five percent to $99.41 and $92.49 a barrel respectively.

Oil prices fell and Asian stocks climbed on Monday over hopes a deal between the United States and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz could be brokered.

The price of North Sea Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate slipped close to five percent to $99.41 and $92.49 a barrel respectively. The United States and Iran appear closer than ever to a deal that would end the war that has ravaged the Middle East since late February, sending energy prices soaring and stoking global inflation.

But sticking points in their negotiations have tempered hopes of a swift resolution to restore the transit of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz. Markets across Asia climbed in early trade on hopes Washington and Tehran will be able to overcome these hurdles. Tokyo soared more than three percent in early trade on Monday, while Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for public holidays. Shanghai inched upwards, with Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney and Wellington also climbing.

The weekend news flow has once again focused on the prospects for a negotiated deal between the US and Iran, according to reports from Donald Trump. Investors will also be keeping an eye on how the US Federal Reserve and its new chief Chair Kevin Warsh react to Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data this week, as well as European inflation metrics. The inflation story remains central to the entire setup





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Oil Prices Asian Stocks Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Inflation US Federal Reserve Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Data European Inflation Metrics

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