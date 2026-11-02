Oil Prices Drop 6% on Iran-US Peace Talk Hopes and Diplomatic Breakthrough

Oil prices fell sharply as Iran granted authorities for peace talks with the US, reducing Middle East supply fears. Brent crude dropped to $106.65 per barrel amid diplomatic optimism.

Global oil markets experienced a significant downturn on Monday, with Brent crude futures plummeting by 6% as diplomatic developments between Iran and the United States eased immediate fears of prolonged supply disruptions in the Middle East. The sharp decline in energy prices was directly triggered by statements from Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had authorized the government to engage in peace negotiations. This political shift provided a temporary reprieve from the volatility that has characterized the energy sector since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February.

Diplomatic Breakthrough Drives Market Sell-Off

Iranian negotiators have engaged in several days of intensive discussions with Qatari mediators, aiming to establish a framework for ending the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States. According to an official briefed on the proceedings, a draft proposal is currently being circulated among the parties involved, with a follow-up meeting anticipated in the near future. The prospect of a diplomatic resolution has significantly impacted market sentiment, leading investors to reassess the risk premium previously attached to Middle Eastern oil supplies. The release of this information coincided with a rapid de-escalation in trading values across major global benchmark contracts.

Also read Petrol and diesel prices set to fall despite global spike

Brent and WTI Crude Futures Plunge

By 1:57 p.m. GMT, Brent crude futures had fallen $6.78, representing a 6% decrease, to settle at $106.65 per barrel. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dropped $6.37, or 6.1%, to $97.75 per barrel. During the trading session, both contracts touched their respective lows for the day, with Brent dipping to $105.86 and WTI falling to $97.12 before stabilizing. This downward movement contrasted sharply with the previous week, when fears of imminent military escalation had driven prices to their highest levels in six months heading into the October period. The sudden reversal highlights the market's extreme sensitivity to geopolitical headlines emerging from the region.

Analysts Assess Supply Risk and Future Forecasts

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted that the oil market remains highly responsive to every development in the Middle East, with prices dropping sharply as diplomatic talks progress. While earlier fears of escalation had pushed costs upward, the current focus on dialogue has tempered investor anxiety. Despite the recent drop, some analysts maintain that upward pressure could return if supply disruptions persist. Goldman Sachs raised its price forecasts on Sunday, citing elevated supply risks and suggesting that Brent crude could reach $140 per barrel by 2027 if Gulf oil output remains 3.5 million barrels per day below its 2025 average. The bank identified intensified shipping attacks and infrastructure damage as key triggers for potential future upside.

Advertisement

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions and Inventory Drawdowns

The ongoing conflict has had tangible impacts on global energy infrastructure and storage levels, with the world draining nearly one billion barrels of oil from inventories since the war began. Sultan Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company Adnoc, emphasized that the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been a primary factor in these stock depletion rates. Although there have been recent signs of rising shipments from some major exporters, including increased crude exports from Saudi Arabia in October, the threat to maritime routes remains a persistent concern. Attacks on oil tankers passing through the Strait have further complicated the logistics of global energy trade, keeping the risk premium alive in pricing models.

Iran Stands Prepared for Both Defense and Diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Sunday that the purpose of the current consultations with Qatari mediators is to continue engaging in dialogue while maintaining a stance of readiness for both defense and diplomacy. President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced this position by stating that Tehran will strive to resolve the issue through conversation, although he did not provide further elaboration. These diplomatic efforts follow a period of heightened tensions, including attacks on energy infrastructure by Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthis. The international community is now closely monitoring the progress of these talks, as they hold the potential to reshape not only regional security dynamics but also the long-term trajectory of global oil markets and energy pricing structures.