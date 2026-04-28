Oil Executives Deny Bribing Former Nigerian Oil Minister

Two oil executives have testified they did not bribe Diezani Alison-Madueke, while the former minister maintains her innocence in a UK court. The case involves allegations of lavish spending and luxury benefits received by Alison-Madueke from industry insiders.

The ongoing trial of former Nigeria n oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has taken a new turn with testimony from key figures in the oil industry, including Kevin Okyere and Igho Sanomi, both of whom have vehemently denied allegations of bribery.

The case centers around claims that Alison-Madueke, 65, received substantial benefits – including funding for lavish spending sprees and luxury accommodations – from a network of industry insiders. While these individuals have been implicated in providing such support, none have been formally charged in connection with the case and have not appeared in court to give evidence directly. Alison-Madueke herself maintains her innocence, pleading not guilty to five counts of accepting bribes and one charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

She asserts that any costs incurred during her official duties were subsequently reimbursed. The court heard detailed statements provided by Okyere and Sanomi to UK investigators. Okyere, a Ghanian businessman and CEO of several oil and gas companies, explained a 2014 incident at Peter Jones department store where he reportedly covered a £3,900 bill for Alison-Madueke after noticing she was short on funds.

He claims she later reimbursed him in cash at his office in Abuja, and insists the allegation of bribery is 'completely untrue'. He further elaborated that difficulties with foreign currency exchange in Nigeria led him to procure items on her behalf in London, with the understanding of full reimbursement. Okyere also affirmed that his companies consistently secured contracts through fair bidding processes, with no improper influence from Alison-Madueke or anyone else.

A statement from former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who appointed Alison-Madueke to her ministerial position in 2010, was also presented. Jonathan stated that it was not uncommon for third parties to provide assistance to ministers during overseas travel, and that any legitimate expenses would be properly documented and reimbursed. This testimony aims to contextualize the payments and suggest they were not necessarily indicative of corrupt intent.

The prosecution has presented evidence suggesting a pattern of extravagant benefits received by Alison-Madueke, including the provision of private jets, multi-million pound properties, and chauffeur-driven vehicles. Alison-Madueke recently concluded nearly eleven days of testimony, during which she expressed frustration with her prolonged detention in London by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and her inability to return to Nigeria for the past decade. She also accused Nigerian authorities of hindering her defense due to political opposition.

She strongly denied influencing any decisions in favor of individuals or companies, and challenged the prosecution's claims regarding expensive purchases made at luxury stores like Harrods. Specifically, she disputed allegations that £170,000 spent at Vincenzo Caffarella, a London antiques shop, was intended to furnish a house she was building in Nigeria, stating that most of the items were not for her personal use.

The trial also involves Alison-Madueke's brother, Doye Agama, and oil industry executive Olatimbo Ayinde, both of whom deny charges related to bribery. Agama will not be providing evidence, while Ayinde faces separate bribery charges. The case continues to unfold, with the prosecution attempting to establish a clear link between the alleged bribes and Alison-Madueke's official actions as oil minister





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Diezani Alison-Madueke Nigeria Bribery Oil Industry Corruption

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