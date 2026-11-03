South Africa fuel prices for November: petrol down 1c, diesel down over R1

South Africa's November fuel price adjustment brings a 1c per litre cut for petrol and cuts of more than R1 per litre for diesel from November 4, while illuminating paraffin rises by R2.75 per litre.

South Africa's November fuel price adjustment will bring only a one cent per litre cut for petrol from Wednesday, while diesel prices fall by more than R1 per litre.

November Fuel Price Adjustments

The changes take effect from midnight on Tuesday, November 4. Both 93 octane and 95 octane petrol will decrease by just 1c per litre. In Gauteng, 95 octane petrol will cost R30.24 per litre and 93 octane petrol R29.87 per litre. At the coast, 95 octane petrol will cost R29.37 per litre.

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Diesel users will receive more substantial relief. The wholesale price of 0.05 percent sulphur diesel falls by R1.10 per litre and 0.005 percent sulphur diesel by R1.20 per litre. Inland, 0.05 percent diesel will cost R30.85 per litre and 0.005 percent diesel R31.60 per litre. At the coast, 0.05 percent diesel will cost R29.98 and 0.005 percent diesel R30.83.

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The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announced the adjustments. It attributed them to movements in international petroleum product prices, the rand dollar exchange rate and changes to the slate levy. Diesel and paraffin prices quoted are wholesale prices and may differ from prices consumers pay at retail outlets. The benefit of the temporary fuel levy cut has been largely eroded for petrol by higher international product prices, a weaker rand and an increase in the slate levy.

Temporary Fuel Levy Cut

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the temporary cut in the general fuel levy in his medium term budget policy statement on October 21, as part of a R10 billion relief package. The measure reduces the levy by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3 per litre for diesel from November 4 to December 1. During that period the general fuel levy will fall to 279c per litre for petrol and 279c per litre for diesel.

However, the higher international oil prices, weaker rand and increased slate levy have largely offset the benefit for petrol motorists. The department said international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the review period between October 2 and 29. The rand weakened against the US dollar, averaging R16.55 over the period compared with R16.21 previously. This added 37c per litre to the basic fuel price of petrol and 48c per litre to diesel.

A further factor was the increase in the slate levy, which is used to recover accumulated under recoveries in the fuel pricing system. The levy rises by 48c per litre for both petrol and diesel, from 87.66 cents to 135.84 cents per litre. This follows a negative cumulative balance of R15.876 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of September.

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Middle East Conflict Impact

The department also cited uncertainty linked to the conflict in the Middle East, including recent attacks on infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, as well as higher freight and insurance costs associated with ship to ship transfers. Illuminating paraffin will increase by R2.75 per litre. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise to R27.22 per litre, adding further pressure to households already struggling with the cost of living.

The maximum retail price of liquefied petroleum gas will increase by R1.83 per kg. This takes the inland price to R39.64 per kg and the coastal price to R36.39 per kg. In Gauteng the increase is R1.83 per kg and in the Western Cape R2.08 per kg. The adjustments come as South Africans head to the polls for the local government elections this week.

While diesel motorists will benefit from the November reductions, the one cent decrease in petrol prices means the levy relief will offer little visible respite to most petrol users. Petrol prices are decreasing by just one cent per litre, contrasting with cuts of more than R1 per litre for diesel. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by R2.75 per litre, and LPG will cost R39.64 per kg in Gauteng.

Relief for Diesel Motorists

Motorists will see a marginal reduction in petrol prices from Wednesday despite the government's temporary R1.50 per litre fuel levy cut. Diesel prices will fall by more than R1 per litre, offering more meaningful relief at the pumps for diesel users.