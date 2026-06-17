An off-duty law enforcement officer was discharged from hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery on a cash-in-transit vehicle at Goldman Crossing Shopping Centre on June 12. Four armed men in a Toyota bakkie attempted to rob a Fidelity vehicle but fled. The officer, who was unarmed at the time, was shot multiple times in the legs and buttocks after drawing his firearm. He did not return fire. The incident remains under investigation with no arrests made.

"Title": "Off-Duty Officer Wounded in Failed Cash-in-Transit Heist at Goldman Crossing Shopping Centre ","Description": "An off-duty law enforcement officer was discharged from hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery on a cash-in-transit vehicle at Goldman Crossing Shopping Centre on June 12.

Four armed men in a Toyota bakkie attempted to rob a Fidelity vehicle but fled. The officer, who was unarmed at the time, was shot multiple times in the legs and buttocks after drawing his firearm. He did not return fire. The incident remains under investigation with no arrests made.

","Category": "Crime","Keywords": ["cash-in-transit heist","Goldman Crossing Shopping Centre","off-duty officer shot","Fidelity robbery attempt","armed robbery"





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Cash-In-Transit Heist Goldman Crossing Shopping Centre Off-Duty Officer Shot Fidelity Robbery Attempt Armed Robbery

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