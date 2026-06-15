Ocean View Land Dispute Escalates After Court-Ordered Eviction and Shack Demolitions

Residents of Ocean View, Cape Town, are protesting after a court-ordered eviction destroyed shacks on land originally donated for housing. The sale of the land to a foreign buyer has sparked accusations of betrayal and political manipulation as the community demands answers.

The ongoing land dispute in Ocean View , Cape Town, has intensified following a court-ordered eviction that led to the destruction of shacks on a property known as ERF 5144, or Atlantic View Khoi Village .

Last week, the sheriff of the court, accompanied by the Red Ants, demolished several partially-built and unoccupied shacks on the privately-owned land. The eviction was carried out under a high court order obtained by the new owner, a foreign buyer who purchased the land after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The property was originally donated to the Ocean View Community Trust by the Kompanjiestuin Development Company with the intention of developing housing for the local community.

However, those plans never materialized, and the trust sold the land instead. This has sparked outrage among residents, who feel betrayed by the sale of land that was meant for their benefit. Jennifer Woodward, a backyarder from Ocean View whose shack was destroyed, questioned the legitimacy of the sale. She asked how the land could be sold when it was donated for housing opportunities and demanded to know who the rightful owners are.

The Democratic Alliance's local ward councillor, Simon Liel-Cook, confirmed that the 15.4-hectare plot was indeed handed over to the community by the developer. He claimed that the structures were taken down by the city and the Red Ants without protest at the site, but that the unrest was instigated by people behind the scenes for political reasons.

Liel-Cook insisted that the violent stone-throwing and tyre-burning incidents were not supported by the majority of Ocean View residents and linked the chaos to xenophobia and the upcoming local government elections. However, community leader Adiel Fortune, who has lived on the land for seven years, disputed this narrative. He said he never encouraged people to occupy the land, but that the community saw an opportunity to assert their constitutional right to housing.

Fortune, whose mother has been on the housing waiting list for over 30 years without receiving a government-subsidised house, argued that city officials and DA politicians have failed the community by allowing the land to be sold when over 1,000 backyarders in the township desperately need housing. He accused them of leading residents in circles while the land that could have provided homes was transferred to a foreign entity.

The situation remains tense, with residents vowing to continue their struggle for housing and land justice. The eviction and subsequent protests highlight the deep-rooted housing crisis in South Africa, particularly in historically disadvantaged communities like Ocean View. The land dispute also underscores the complexities of land ownership, community trusts, and the role of private property rights versus the constitutional right to adequate housing.

As the local government elections approach, the issue is likely to become further politicized, with parties jockeying for support by taking sides in the conflict. For now, the residents of Atlantic View Khoi Village remain without homes, their shacks demolished, and their future uncertain. The broader community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that addresses the housing needs of the most vulnerable while respecting legal processes.

The authorities have called for calm and dialogue, but trust in the system is low among those who feel their voices have been ignored for decades. The outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for similar land struggles across the country, where the tension between private ownership and public need continues to simmer





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Ocean View Land Dispute Eviction Housing Crisis Atlantic View Khoi Village

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