Obren Msuku Says He Never Applied for Married at First Sight

Former Married at First Sight Season 3 cast member Obren Msuku says a content producer approached him, and he describes the gossip list that turned cast members against him.

Obren Msuku, a former Married at First Sight Season 3 cast member, has said he never applied to be on the hit reality show. The 38-year-old entrepreneur made the claim during a recent podcast episode that drew over 900 comments on YouTube, where he described how he came to be part of the show's cast.

Msuku explained that he was approached rather than seeking a place on the programme. His account adds to a growing number of former participants who have been appearing on podcasts to give their side of the story, arguing that viewers only see an edited version of who they truly are.

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How Obren Msuku Was Approached for Married at First Sight

Msuku said a content producer reached out to him because he works in the media industry. According to him, the producer told him that the show needed husbands and asked whether he would be keen to take part.

Msuku said he was single at the time, having come out of a six-year relationship. He said he had not been dating for about a year, and that he had seen people here and there but nothing serious.

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Msuku admitted it took time for the producer to convince him. He said he was sceptical, and he stressed that he had never been one to chase clout, especially given his background. He also said he could have become famous at any point over the past 15 years.

In the end, Msuku said he gave himself some grace and decided to go ahead. He reflected that the show might offer an opportunity to meet the love of his life.

The Gossip List and Its Allegations

Msuku said the so-called list was a turning point in his time on the show. He said he felt betrayed after Laurinda spoke negatively about him during the girls' pajama party.

According to the account given in the source, Hlulani, one of the husbands on the show, wrote down the gossip that his wife, Nompumelelo Sobhuza, had shared with him after returning from the party. Hlulani then shared the list with the rest of the group.

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The list sparked intense questioning from fellow cast members, with Msuku's name at the top. The allegations listed against him included money laundering, car theft, and a back-room situation at his childhood home. These claims were made in the list itself and have not been established, and Msuku's own account in the podcast disputes the way he was drawn into the show.

Cast Members Speak Out on Podcasts and What Follows

Msuku's comments form part of a wider pattern in which several participants from the show have used podcasts to respond to events and to present their own perspectives. Those appearances have given former cast members a platform outside the edited broadcast.

The episode in which Msuku spoke drew over 900 comments on YouTube, showing that audiences are still closely following the personal stories of the people who appear on the programme. For viewers, the contrast between the edited broadcast and the accounts given on podcasts remains a central point of interest.

The source does not indicate any further scheduled steps or official responses from the show's producers. What is clear from the account is that Msuku maintains he did not apply, that he was approached by a content producer who said the show needed husbands, and that the gossip list shaped how cast members regarded him.