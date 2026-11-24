NZ Rugby CEO Steve Lancaster backs Dave Rennie despite record 37-12 loss to England. The All Blacks prepare for a crucial rematch while addressing coaching stability.

NZ Rugby has issued an unequivocal statement of confidence in head coach Dave Rennie following a period of intense scrutiny and disappointing results for the national team. The organization moved quickly to silence growing rumors about his position after suffering two consecutive heavy defeats in the space of ten days. This strategic move aims to stabilize the squad as they approach the World Cup with less than a year remaining on the calendar.

Full Backing Amid Record Losses

NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Lancaster publicly declared that the board stands firmly behind Rennie, dismissing any speculation regarding his job security. Lancaster emphasized that despite the recent poor performances, there is no doubt in the minds of leadership that Rennie remains the right person to guide the team. The decision to offer full support comes in the wake of a historic defeat that has shaken the foundations of New Zealand rugby.

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Historic Defeats Shake Foundation

The recent string of losses includes a stunning 35-28 defeat to Wales in Cardiff, which marked the first time Wales had beaten New Zealand in 73 years. This loss was quickly overshadowed by a record 37-12 thrashing by England at Twickenham on Saturday. England's victory stands as their largest margin of triumph over New Zealand, highlighting the severity of the All Blacks' current struggles on the international stage.

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Stakeholder Positions and Accountability

Rennie did not attempt to deflect blame following the defeat at Twickenham, taking full responsibility for the team's inadequate performance. He acknowledged that the squad was miles off the standard required and admitted that the results were unacceptable for the program. Under his leadership, the All Blacks have now lost five of their 12 Tests, equalling the worst run of losses in the professional era of the sport.

Impact on Team and Future Outlook

Lancaster noted that while the performances were disappointing, the clear leadership within the team remains intact and they understand the high standards they must achieve. With the All Blacks set to face England again in an upcoming weekend fixture, the focus will be on rectifying the tactical and execution errors displayed in the previous matches. The organization is committed to understanding how these results came to pass without removing the current coaching staff.