NYT Report: Netanyahu Allegedly Misled Trump to Launch Joint Attack on Iran

The New York Times reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convinced former US President Donald Trump to launch a joint military attack on Iran by promising a swift regime change. The report, based on an upcoming book, details how Netanyahu allegedly manipulated Trump with a carefully crafted presentation, misleading intelligence, and assurances of minimal risk. The operation was approved despite the reservations of Trump's advisors, but the result was a major miscalculation, as the Islamic Republic withstood the attack and inflicted heavy losses.

According to a New York Times report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly persuaded former US President Donald Trump to launch a joint military operation against Iran . The report, drawing from an upcoming book, claims Netanyahu presented a scenario of swift regime change , leveraging a carefully crafted presentation to sway Trump .

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The situation purportedly involved Netanyahu’s strategic use of intelligence briefings, visual aids, and assurances of minimal risk, painting a picture of a quick and decisive victory. This alleged manipulation reportedly involved a meeting in the White House Situation Room, where Netanyahu, flanked by Mossad Director David Barnea and Israeli military officials, presented his case directly to Trump.<\/p>

The core of Netanyahu's argument rested on the belief that Iran was ripe for regime change, proposing that a joint US-Israeli mission could swiftly dismantle Iran's ballistic missile program, weaken the regime, and neutralize any threat to US interests in neighboring countries. Netanyahu also used intelligence suggesting internal unrest and Kurdish fighters as catalysts to expedite the regime's collapse.<\/p>

This information led to Trump ordering a military attack against Iran, as his advisors were also divided on the issue. However, this was a miscalculation by Netanyahu. The Islamic Republic, after 40 days of war, not only survived but also inflicted heavy losses on both Israel and US military bases in the Gulf monarchies.<\/p>

The report suggests that the Israeli Prime Minister took advantage of Trump's desire to appear tough on Iran to launch an attack against Iran. The report claimed that Netanyahu provided the intelligence to show that street protests would begin again and an intense bombing campaign could foster the conditions for the Iranian opposition to overthrow the regime.<\/p>

The report revealed that Trump's inner circle was divided on the issue, but ultimately, he chose to ignore those who had reservations. A follow-up meeting held by Trump, his inner circle, and his intelligence team—excluding Netanyahu, the CIA director Ratcliffe used one word to describe Netanyahu’s regime change scenarios: “farcical.”<\/p>

General Caine made a number of damning remarks about what he believed to be standard operating procedure for the Israelis. “They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that’s why they’re hard-selling.” However, others like Hegseth backed Netanyahu and supported the military campaign.<\/p>

Vance warned Trump against the military attack, foreseeing regional chaos, casualties, and a potential political backlash. While Kushner and Witkoff were engaged in talks with Iranian officials in Geneva, Netanyahu kept piling pressure on Trump, urging him to'move fast.' Ultimately, Trump approved “Operation Epic Fury,” disregarding the warnings of his advisors and falling for Netanyahu’s promises of quick regime change in Iran.<\/p>

The result was that the operation turned out to be a major miscalculation, with the Islamic Republic not only withstanding the blows but also inflicting heavy losses on the US and Israeli forces.<\/p>





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