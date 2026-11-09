Nvidia Stock Falls Amid Jensen Huang Investigation

Nvidia shares drop over 4 percent after CEO Jensen Huang confesses to infidelity and an internal probe reveals ties to a Chinese intelligence asset. The scandal triggers market volatility and public statements from major tech figures.

Nvidia Corporation experienced a sharp decline in its after-hours trading session on Monday following a significant corporate governance crisis involving Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. The technology giant's stock price slipped more than 4 percent, settling around US$178.60 per share in pre-market activity, down from its Friday Nasdaq close of US$186.64. This market reaction was triggered by the confirmation of an internal investigation into whether the CEO had been targeted by foreign intelligence operations, casting an immediate shadow over the leadership of the world's most valuable chip maker.

Investigation Targets CEO Intelligence Links

Nvidia's board launched the internal probe after media reports detailed a close relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed. United States authorities had previously investigated Alice Huang and concluded she was an intelligence asset for Beijing, according to a New York Times report from last month. The CEO informed employees of his infidelity to his wife without disclosing the specific national security implications of the connection, prompting the company to act swiftly to assess potential risks to its sensitive artificial intelligence technologies.

Also read Nvidia announces probe into Huang amid reports China spied on him

Executive Fallout and Conference Cancellations

The repercussions of the scandal extended beyond financial markets to immediate operational disruptions in South Korea. Madison Huang, the CEO's daughter and an executive at the company, cancelled a planned visit to Seoul for an Nvidia conference that was scheduled to begin on Monday. The cancellation occurred just hours before the event, signaling to corporate partners and attendees that the leadership turmoil was impacting high-level engagements. The incident highlighted how personal controversies at the executive level can rapidly disrupt international business travel and strategic meetings.

Market Reaction and Analyst Sentiment

Financial markets responded with caution, though not with the total collapse some analysts feared if a leadership change was imminent. Perpetual futures trading on the Hyperliquid exchange and after-hours share trading on the Blue Ocean system reflected the initial uncertainty. Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, noted that the situation does not favor the stock during a period of heavy conjecture regarding the build-out of data centres. However, he emphasized that the market is not pricing in the CEO's departure, describing Huang as the godfather of artificial intelligence and asserting that a replacement scenario would cause an absolute bloodbath in share value.

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Public Figures Weigh In on Leadership Crisis

High-profile figures in technology and finance offered varied perspectives on the severity of the situation. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, described the CEO as an incredible human being but warned that if the affair involved more than personal misconduct, it represented a real problem for the corporation. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, commented on a social media post by Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire, agreeing that the CEO had done something incredibly dumb that was bad for America, while simultaneously acknowledging that Huang is irreplaceable for America's artificial intelligence leadership.

Political Response and Future Outlook

United States President Donald Trump addressed the controversy on Sunday, stating he had not spoken to the CEO about the allegations but called him a fine person who had done an incredible job. When asked whether he should have acted on intelligence briefings regarding the situation, Trump stated he did not think so, describing the executive as an honourable guy who likely has an excuse for his actions. The political response suggests that while the security risks are acknowledged, the current administration values the CEO's continued role in maintaining national technological supremacy.