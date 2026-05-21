NVIDIA's Stock Swings After Record-Breaking First Quarter Results, Worth $5.34 Trillion

NVIDIA's shares experienced a volatile swing after it released record-breaking first quarter results, with a dip of up to 2% before rebounding to a 1.3% gain. The company's current value is now worth $5.34 trillion, a stark decline from when it neared the $6 trillion mark on May 14. Its strong performance, driven by record revenue and data revenue, has attracted investor interest, with tech stocks continuing to be a popular investment theme.

NVIDIA 's shares experienced a volatile swing after it released record-breaking first quarter results, with a dip of up to 2% before rebounding to a 1.3% gain.

The company's current value is now worth $5.34 trillion, a stark decline from when it neared the $6 trillion mark on May 14. Its strong performance, driven by record revenue and data revenue, has attracted investor interest, with tech stocks continuing to be a popular investment theme. The California-based company's CEO, Jensen Huang, emphasized the acceleration of the buildout of AI factories, the largest infrastructure expansion in human history.

The Magnificent Seven tech companies, including NVIDIA, have committed to spending more than $700 billion in AI-related capital investment in 2026





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