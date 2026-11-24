Nvidia reinstates CEO Jensen Huang following a brief resignation. Shares surge 25% as board cites no security risk and strong financial performance.

Nvidia confirmed the immediate reinstatement of co-founder Jensen Huang as its Chief Executive Officer on Monday. This decisive move comes just eleven days after Huang abruptly stepped down from the top leadership position. The announcement triggered a massive rally in financial markets, with Nvidia's stock price jumping more than 25% during pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The rapid recovery in share value reflects strong investor confidence in Huang's ability to lead the semiconductor giant through the current artificial intelligence boom.

Board Reversal and Security Clearance

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones stated during the company's earnings call on 17 November that the board unanimously accepted Huang's previous resignation. However, the board has now reversed that decision after determining that Huang poses no threat to national security. Jones explained that the board was satisfied with Huang's candor regarding his personal conduct and his overall leadership capabilities. Crucially, the board consulted with senior United States government officials who confirmed there were no national security risks associated with Huang returning to the helm.

Also read Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

This official clearance effectively neutralized the primary concern that had forced Huang out of office. The US government assessment likely addressed fears related to his past relationships with individuals under investigation. By clearing Huang of any security breaches, the board removed the legal and geopolitical barriers that had previously made his reinstatement impossible. This clearance allowed the company to prioritize operational stability over the previous disciplinary measures.

Background of Resignation and Scandal

Huang's initial departure was triggered by revelations of extramarital affairs that sparked intense media scrutiny and corporate governance concerns. In a memo to staff on 8 November, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. The New York Times reported that one of his relationships was with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. Although she shares his surname, she is not related to him. United States authorities had previously concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

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The scandal deepened when reports emerged of a second relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who reported directly to Jensen Huang. Investigations suggested that these personal relationships may have facilitated at least 7.5 billion dollars in Nvidia chip shipments to China. Since the news broke, the chip maker had lost approximately 800 billion dollars in market value over two trading sessions. The severity of the financial hit and the geopolitical implications forced the board to demand his resignation to protect the company's interests and reputation.

Political Support and Executive Transition

Political figures and industry leaders have publicly expressed support for reinstating Huang as the leader of Nvidia. Elon Musk backed the effort to bring him back, citing his indispensable role in the company's success. United States President Donald Trump also indicated he would not mind seeing Huang return to the CEO position. The Financial Times reported that allies were assembling a war room of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his reinstatement. Huang himself stated on 17 November that he would be honored to lead Nvidia again, signaling his willingness to return under the board's renewed trust.

During the brief period Huang was absent, Colette Kress served as interim Chief Financial Officer and took over as acting Chief Executive Officer. It remains unclear what role Colette Kress will play in the organization now that the permanent CEO has returned. The board had also approached Rene Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of chip designer Arm Holdings, as a possible successor according to reports. The quick decision to reinstate Huang suggests the board viewed the interim solution as a temporary fix rather than a permanent change in strategy.

Financial Performance and Market Impact

Nvidia demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth during Jensen Huang's short absence from the CEO chair. The company reported third-quarter revenue of 115.8 billion dollars, representing a 103% increase from the same period a year earlier. This financial performance far exceeded market expectations and underscored the company's dominance in the artificial intelligence processor market. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it from a video game chip designer into the world's leading supplier of AI hardware.

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Looking ahead, Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter revenue of approximately 130 billion dollars. This projection is significantly above Wall Street estimates, indicating strong demand for its products. The stock market's positive reaction to the reinstatement news highlights investor belief that Huang's strategic vision is critical to maintaining this momentum. As the new CEO resumes his duties, the company faces the task of sustaining this growth while navigating complex international trade regulations and maintaining ethical standards within its executive leadership.