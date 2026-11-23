Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after Trump urged the board and said he poses no national security risk. Lawmakers from both parties criticized the decision and demanded legislation on chip exports to China.

Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after input from senior US government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk, less than two weeks after the co-founder resigned due to an alleged spy scandal.

Nvidia Board Reinstates CEO

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his candour and ability to lead, the company said in a statement. The decision came three days after President Donald Trump publicly urged Nvidia to take Huang back, calling him one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world and saying he would love to see Jensen be given a second chance.

Also read Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

Trump told CNBC he had pressed the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang and that he did not think the board would have done so without his action. He said he reassured the board that Huang as CEO would not pose a risk to US national security. The board decided to do what we wanted to do, Trump said. One of the things the board wanted to know is, Is there a national security problem?

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After a lot of research we said, No, it is not a problem, Trump said. He also expressed concern that China could poach Huang. Trump described Huang as a good man who made some bad decisions, and said the company should rehire him if they were smart. Board chair Harvey Jones had said on an earnings call last week that directors had unanimously accepted his resignation and did not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.

I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment, Huang said, thanking the board, staff, shareholders and his family. I can not wait to get back to work. Huang, 63, stepped down on November 12 following reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang, no relation, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that bought billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips.

Investigation Into Spy Allegations

US intelligence services reportedly concluded she passed information to Beijing, which has denied the allegations. Board chair Harvey Jones said Monday that directors now believe Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return serves the interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers. Jones, a former Synopsys chief executive who was named Nvidia's first-ever board chair during the crisis, will stay in the role.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as CFO. Nvidia said a committee of independent directors set up earlier this month to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will see its probe through to the end. Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating, the company said.

US legislators from both parties offered sharp criticism on Monday of Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO and said Congress must pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China and get answers. Democratic US senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is set to chair the banking committee starting in January, called the decision to reinstate Huang reckless, adding the board still owes Congress answers about the company's compliance with US export controls.

Criticism From US Lawmakers

Jensen Huang's return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk, Warren said. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the reinstatement showed it was critical to pass legislation to toughen restrictions on US chip exports to China.

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Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain, Schumer said. Nvidia did not immediately comment. Last week, Huang agreed to testify before the US Senate in a public hearing, an aide to Republican US senator Tim Scott of South Carolina said, as legislators probe allegations about Huang's ties to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

Huang separately agreed to a closed-door interview with three House committees, slated for December 1. Representative Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, said, Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration's inexplicable desire to save Huang. Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chip sales to China.

Questions Over National Security

Democratic representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan said the Nvidia board made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him. There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered, Dingell said. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers. Republican US senator John Cornyn of Texas also questioned the board's determination.

No national security risk? Based on what? Cornyn said on X. Democratic representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts noted that the Nvidia board cited input from senior levels of the US government in its CEO reinstatement decision. This is one of the many reasons Congress needs to get answers on what exactly is going on here, he said.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker, a potential Democratic presidential candidate, also criticised the decision. This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected, Pritzker said, referring to recent midterm elections won by Democrats.