Nvidia's board voted unanimously to bring back co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO effective immediately, less than two weeks after he resigned over an alleged spy scandal involving a woman US intelligence suspects of spying for China. President Donald Trump welcomed the decision.

Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, less than two weeks after its co-founder resigned over an affair with a woman US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China.

Board Votes Unanimously to Reinstate CEO

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately. The decision followed input from senior US government officials that left the board confident Huang posed no national security risk. Nvidia did not name the officials it consulted or say what they told the board. The board said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead.

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President Donald Trump welcomed the move as a correct and proper decision. Trump had publicly urged Nvidia to take Huang back three days earlier, calling him one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world. Trump said he would love to see Jensen be given a second chance, describing him as a good man who made some bad decisions, and said the company should rehire him if they were smart.

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Huang had offered to return, but the board initially refused. Board chair Harvey Jones said on an earnings call last week that directors had unanimously accepted his resignation and did not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. Jones, a former Synopsys chief executive who was named Nvidia's first-ever board chair during the crisis, will stay in the role.

Investigation Reveals Espionage Allegations

Jones said Monday that directors now believe Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return serves the interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers. Huang, 63, stepped down on November 12 following reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang, no relation, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that bought billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips. US intelligence services reportedly concluded she passed information to Beijing, which has denied the allegations.

Huang said he takes this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment, thanking the board, staff, shareholders and his family. He added: I can't wait to get back to work. The company said a committee of independent directors set up earlier this month to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will see its probe through to the end. Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating, Nvidia said.

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Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as CFO. Nvidia shares surged more than 31% in premarket trading after the news. The reversal was announced on Monday, with the appointment taking effect immediately. The episode drew attention from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington.

Petition Highlights Executive Influence

A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who had stepped down amid controversy. Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of AI processors, playing a central role in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington.

The board's decision to bring Huang back highlights his deep influence over Nvidia and raises questions about how dependent one of the world's most valuable companies remains on its co-founder.