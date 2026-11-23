Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after President Trump cleared national security concerns. The move sent shares up 33%, resolving a leadership crisis triggered by personal scandals.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he successfully negotiated with the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer. This decision resolves a leadership vacuum that began on November 12 when Huang stepped down following revelations of extramarital affairs with subordinates and Alice Huang, a Chinese national suspected by US authorities of acting as a spy.

Clearance Confirms No Security Risk

The core mechanism for Huang's return hinged on a federal government assessment that his presence did not threaten national security. Attorney General Todd Blanche explicitly confirmed that the federal government possesses no evidence suggesting Jensen Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct during the scandal. President Trump emphasized that he holds the necessary security clearance to make such determinations and stated he would not have facilitated the reinstatement deal without this assurance.

Also read Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

During a lengthy interview with CNBC, President Trump detailed his consultation with intelligence officials, asserting that extensive research concluded there was no national security problem associated with Huang's return. Trump described the tech leader as a "national treasure" who is in good shape both personally and professionally. He noted that the board specifically sought to resolve any security doubts before agreeing to reverse their previous decision to remove the CEO from his position.

Geopolitical Tensions and Personal Allegations

The situation involves complex geopolitical dynamics, particularly regarding Alice Huang's alleged ties to Chinese intelligence. The New York Times previously reported that she maintained contact with an official from China's top spy agency for over a year during her affair with Jensen Huang. President Trump has acknowledged that the US government is actively investigating whether Alice Huang served as a Chinese asset, though he declined to specify if he inquired about this matter directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their recent meetings.

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President Trump expressed significant concern that China might attempt to recruit Jensen Huang if he remained unemployed. He warned that Jensen Huang could board a plane to China immediately and likely receive whatever incentives Beijing could offer to secure his talents. Trump framed the reinstatement as a necessary step to protect American technological supremacy, stating that the United States must safeguard its own geniuses from being poached by foreign adversaries.

Market Impact and Legislative Scrutiny

The market reacted strongly to the announcement, with Nvidia shares surging 33% and boosting the stock prices of other chip-related companies. This financial recovery follows a period of intense instability, during which President Trump's own financial disclosures revealed he bought up to $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold $15,000 worth in September, weeks before the scandal broke. The board's decision to restore leadership effectively stabilized investor confidence in the semiconductor giant.

Despite the corporate resolution, political backlash has emerged from US lawmakers who feel excluded from the process. Democrats on the House of Representatives foreign affairs committee reported they were not informed about the reinstatement decision beforehand. Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn publicly questioned the basis for the board's determination, asking on social media what evidence supported the claim that there was no national security risk.

Directives for Future Conduct

President Trump issued specific instructions to Jensen Huang regarding his future conduct at the company. In his communications with the CEO, Trump emphasized the need for hard work and loyalty, explicitly advising him to focus on professional duties and avoid the personal distractions that previously caused controversy. Trump stated that if Huang commits to working hard, no one can replicate his achievements or capture the value he brings to the industry.

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Nvidia is now tasked with continuing a thorough internal investigation into its compliance with US export controls. President Trump stressed on Truth Social that the company has a patriotic duty to ensure it fulfills all legal obligations and protects US national security. This directive aims to prevent future incidents and reassure international partners and domestic regulators about the integrity of Nvidia's operations under Jensen Huang's renewed leadership.