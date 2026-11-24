Nvidia board brings back CEO Jensen Huang following scandals, sparking debate over corporate ethics and AI strategy while investors celebrate stability.

Nvidia Corporation reinstated its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, on Monday, ending an eleven-day period of exile that saw the company's market value drop by approximately one trillion US dollars. The board of directors reversed its earlier decision to remove him from the role, citing the critical importance of his leadership to the global artificial intelligence economy. This rapid reversal followed intense pressure from investors, political figures, and industry leaders who feared that losing Huang would derail Nvidia's dominant position in the chip manufacturing sector.

Context of Reinstatement and Market Response

The decision to restore Jensen Huang to his position came just two hours after Arm Holdings announced the extension of CEO Rene Haas's contract until the year 2033. The timing suggests a coordinated effort by major tech players to stabilize market confidence during a period of unprecedented volatility. Investors reacted with immediate enthusiasm, driving Nvidia's stock price up by nearly nine percent in early trading as the threat of leadership instability was removed from the equation. The swift recovery in share value highlights the extent to which the market had priced in the risks associated with Huang's temporary departure.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Push, Lawmakers Criticize

Allegations and Board Decision Details

Nvidia's initial oustment of Jensen Huang stemmed from revelations regarding his personal conduct, specifically a lengthy affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. She served as a director of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company that is a key customer of Nvidia. The board lost confidence in the sixty-three-year-old CEO after reports emerged that he had engaged in affairs with two staff members, one of whom was a direct report. Additionally, the company alleged that Huang had misled several leaders, including the general counsel, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang. These actions constituted a breach of the company's code of conduct, which the board initially deemed unacceptable for a CEO in his position.

Political and Corporate Stakeholder Reactions

Reactions to the reinstatement were sharply divided along political and corporate lines. Donald Trump praised the board for making the correct decision, while US Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Todd Blanche were reportedly involved in urging the board to reconsider. Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton determined that Huang did not pose a security risk and had not engaged in illegal activities related to US national security. Conversely, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the move as reckless, arguing that Nvidia still owed Congress answers regarding its compliance with US export controls. Republican Representative Don Bacon also voiced criticism, stating that the leadership should have ignored the administration's desire to save Huang.

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Industry Norms and Governance Criticisms

Corporate governance experts have condemned the decision, noting that it contradicts standard practices in American business. Over the past three years, CEOs of Nestlé, BP, Norfolk Southern, and Kohl's were all forced to resign over inappropriate workplace relationships. Nada Kakabadse, a professor of corporate governance and ethics at Henley Business School, stated that a relationship with a direct report combined with misleading legal counsel is a code-of-conduct problem, not a private matter. She described the reinstatement as a weak decision that undermines traditional accountability in the corporate world. This contrasts with the Silicon Valley norm, where innovative leaders are often shielded from disciplinary action for personal misconduct if they deliver financial results.

Legal Challenges and Future Implications

Nvidia now faces a shareholder lawsuit alleging that the company and Huang defrauded investors by concealing the relationship with Alice Huang. Reuters reported that Huang misled several company leaders about the relationship, which constitutes a significant legal liability. Huang apologized to staff in an email, stating that his family bears no responsibility for his choices but that he accepts full accountability. The incident raises ongoing questions about the balance between technological indispensability and ethical governance. As Nvidia continues to dominate the AI chip market, the board must navigate these legal and reputational challenges while maintaining its strategic direction.