Nvidia Introduces Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot for Open Research

Nvidia's new reference humanoid robot design, built on Jetson Thor and Isaac GR00T, aims to democratize humanoid robotics research by providing an open, unified platform for development.

Nvidia has unveiled the Nvidia Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot , an open-source humanoid robot reference design built on Nvidia Jetson Thor and the Nvidia Isaac GR00T platform.

This innovation aims to simplify and accelerate humanoid robotics research by providing advanced hardware and an open software stack, eliminating the need for proprietary platforms. The reference design integrates a Unitree H2 Plus humanoid robot and Sharpa Wave tactile five-finger hands, powered by Nvidia Jetson Thor's onboard compute and Isaac GR00T software. This unified system streamlines development, enabling research teams to move swiftly from robot integration to skill development and real-world validation.

Standing nearly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, the robot boasts 31 degrees of freedom, enabling human-scale testing. It features dexterous manipulation with 22 degrees of freedom in the hands, bringing the total to 75 degrees of freedom. The robot is equipped with a head-mounted stereo camera, wrist cameras, and an inertia measurement unit for motion tracking. With torque capabilities up to 120 Nm in arms and 360 Nm in legs, it can lift and reach more effectively.

Powered by an Nvidia Blackwell GPU with 2,070 FP4 teraflops of AI performance, a 14-core Arm CPU, and 128GB of unified memory, it ensures real-time sensor processing and robot inference. The robot also includes various connectivity options and voice interaction features. The Nvidia software stack provides a comprehensive development environment for simulation, training, evaluation, and deployment, while researchers maintain control over their data.

The reference design captures high-quality robot demonstration data for training and policy development, supporting humanoid reasoning, learning, and multitask behavior





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Nvidia Isaac GR00T Humanoid Robot Open Research Jetson Thor Robotics

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