Nvidia reports strong third-quarter revenue despite Jensen Huang's departure. Colette Kress leads investor reassurance amid US intelligence scrutiny and board rejection of Huang's return.

Colette Kress, the newly appointed chief financial officer and interim leader at Nvidia, projected stability and confidence during her first earnings call following the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang. Speaking on Tuesday, Kress assured investors that business operations remained unaffected by the sudden leadership transition, emphasizing that the company is maintaining its disciplined approach to capital allocation. Her comments came as Nvidia navigated a complex period marked by a significant drop in market value exceeding US$700-billion and heightened scrutiny from US intelligence agencies regarding Huang's past connections to the Chinese government.

Strong Financial Performance Defies Leadership Concerns

Nvidia demonstrated robust financial health with third-quarter revenue reaching US$115.8-billion, representing a 103 percent increase from the previous year. The company provided optimistic guidance for the fourth quarter, forecasting revenue of approximately US$130-billion, which surpassed Wall Street expectations. Looking further ahead, Nvidia anticipates sales growth of about 75 percent for the 2028 financial year. Following these results, the company's shares rose more than 4 percent in extended trading, signaling investor trust in the underlying business strength.

Also read Trump's Nvidia Stock Holdings Far Exceed Prior Disclosures Amid Jensen Huang Resignation

Despite the high-profile departure of Jensen Huang, the core demand for artificial intelligence technology continues to drive Nvidia's growth trajectory. Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion in New York, noted that the results validate the sustainability of the AI sector beyond its most prominent figurehead. The strength of the business fundamentals and persistent market demand provided traders with confidence that the company's strategic momentum can continue effectively without Huang at the helm.

Board Rejects Return While Kress Assures Partners

The possibility of Jensen Huang returning to his previous role was explicitly ruled out by Harvey Jones, the board's new chairman, during the earnings call. Jones stated that the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and has no intention of reinstating him as chief executive officer. This decision stands in contrast to public statements from US President Donald Trump, who indicated he would not mind seeing Huang return to lead the semiconductor giant.

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Meanwhile, Kress highlighted that Nvidia's leadership team had successfully engaged with suppliers and industry partners, who continue to support the company strongly. As a tangible example of this backing, contract chip maker TSMC visited Nvidia's offices during the week, reinforcing the stability of the supply chain. Kress emphasized that the leadership structure has held up remarkably well over the past week, ensuring that operational continuity remains intact for customers and stakeholders alike.

Investor Scrutiny and Strategic Neocloud Adjustments

Kress faced intense scrutiny during her debut, with analysts noting that every phrase and pause was closely examined. Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, observed that while the presentation was unforgiving, it should not solely define Kress's leadership capability. The more critical test will be her ability to manage difficult questions and build confidence in future strategic decisions, particularly given her history of pushing back against risky, multibillion-dollar financing deals that previously fueled concerns about a circular AI economy.

Addressing investor worries about the company's commitment to neoclouds, Nvidia clarified its investment strategy regarding smaller cloud providers. The company's neocloud investments decreased to US$32-billion at the end of the third quarter, down from US$36-billion in the previous quarter. Nvidia confirmed that these commitments would only materialize once partners secured necessary financing and achieved operational capacity, with the option to cut or scrap funds if timelines were not met.

During the call, Ian Buck, the vice-president of hyperscale and high-performance computing, joined the discussion but remained silent. Some analysts interpreted Buck's presence as an informal audition for the CEO position, though Pescatore cautioned that participation alone should not be read as a signal that the board has selected its next chief executive. The brief, 50-minute call contrasted with the longer sessions typically led by Huang, reflecting a more structured and concise approach to addressing the company's current trajectory and future outlook.