NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy and Affair Allegations

NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress takes over as interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigns following allegations of infidelity and potential espionage links.

NVIDIA Corporation announced that Chairman and Founder Jensen Huang has resigned from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer, and board member with immediate effect. The sudden leadership change follows serious allegations regarding Huang's personal conduct and professional relationships that have drawn intense scrutiny from both the company's board and external observers.

Colette Kress, currently serving as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will assume the role of Interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. This transition marks a significant shift for the Santa Clara-based technology giant, which achieved historic status as the first listed company to exceed a market capitalization of $5 trillion in October 2025.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Calls to Resign Amid China Spy Allegations

Details of Internal Investigation

The resignation stems from a complex web of allegations involving an inappropriate relationship between Huang and Kimberly Powell, an executive who reports directly to him. According to reports, the two were filmed displaying affection at a hotel during a company conference, a situation that may have breached NVIDIA's code of conduct regarding conflicts of interest.

Compounding the personal scandal, media outlets reported that the US federal government believed Huang maintained a close professional and personal relationship with Alice Huang. Alice Huang worked for Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that is a customer of NVIDIA. Investigators alleged that she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to spy on technology firms.

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Huang admitted to the infidelity with Kimberly Powell in an internal memo sent to employees on 8 November. The memo confirmed he was engaged in an affair with an employee, although it did not directly address the separate espionage allegations involving Alice Huang, who is stated to be no relation to the CEO. NVIDIA's board initially launched an investigation following these admissions but reportedly stated there was no evidence that national security or company secrets had been compromised.

Kress Assumes Leadership Role

Colette Kress has been tasked with stabilizing the company during this turbulent period. In a statement issued late Thursday, NVIDIA Chairman Harvey Jones praised Kress for helping lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth. He emphasized that she possesses a deep understanding of the business, its customers, its operations, and its financial position.

Kress addressed the workforce and stakeholders in her first public comments as Interim CEO. She expressed full confidence in the continued execution of the company's technology roadmap. Kress stated that the company's operations, customer commitments, and product development schedules are expected to continue without any interruption despite the high-profile leadership change.

The NVIDIA board also issued a statement thanking Huang for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the broader semiconductor industry. The board acknowledged that Huang, who has been at the helm for over three decades, built one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. They noted that NVIDIA's strength has always derived from its people and the foundation Huang created over the last 33 years.

Huang's Founding History and Wealth

Jensen Huang is one of the founding members of NVIDIA, having established the firm in the early 1990s. The original founding team, which included engineer Chris Malachowsky and technical designer Curtis Priem, contributed a total of $600 to incorporate the company. Huang was just 30 years old when NVIDIA was officially incorporated in 1993 in a Denny's restaurant in San Jose, California.

Over his thirty-year tenure, Huang led the company out of near-bankruptcy in the 1990s. He oversaw its expansion from graphics processing unit development into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. His strategic vision transformed NVIDIA into a dominant force in the global tech sector.

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The NASDAQ-listed company did not provide further commentary on the specific espionage allegations during the official announcement. However, the board highlighted the profound nature of Huang's legacy. The leadership transition now falls to Kress to maintain the company's momentum and address the ongoing legal and reputational challenges.

Personal Life and Financial Standing

Details regarding Huang's personal life have also been brought into the public sphere. Huang is married to Lori (née Mills), a woman he met while attending Oregon State University. The couple has two children together. The revelation of his extramarital affair with an executive adds a personal dimension to the professional crisis facing the corporation.

Financially, the 63-year-old former CEO was ranked 13th on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index with a net worth of $145 billion. This valuation, however, may not fully reflect recent market fluctuations. The index does not yet seem to have taken into account a recent stock rout that may have impacted the value of his holdings.

The board has stated it will consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO role. This process will likely involve a rigorous review of leadership options to ensure stability and strategic continuity for the trillion-dollar enterprise. Kress will manage daily operations until a permanent successor is identified and installed.

The situation represents a critical juncture for NVIDIA. The company must now navigate the fallout from these allegations while maintaining its position at the forefront of artificial intelligence and semiconductor innovation. Stakeholders, including shareholders, partners, and developers, will be closely monitoring the interim leadership's performance and the board's selection process in the coming weeks.