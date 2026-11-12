Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal Colette Kress Named Interim

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned following a scandal involving personal relationships. CFO Colette Kress assumes the interim CEO role as the board appoints Harvey Jones as the new chairman to lead the search.

Nvidia has officially announced the immediate resignation of Co-founder Jensen Huang, marking the end of a thirty-three-year era at the helm of the semiconductor giant. This leadership change concludes his tenure as president, chief executive officer, and director of the firm that has become the world's dominant supplier of artificial intelligence chips. The sudden departure follows a week of intense public scrutiny regarding allegations of misconduct and impropriety within the company's executive ranks.

Colette Kress Assumes Interim Leadership Role

CFO Colette Kress will serve as the interim chief executive officer while retaining her current finance responsibilities, according to a company statement issued on Thursday. Kress joined Nvidia in two thousand thirteen after spending nearly twenty-five years in finance roles at major corporations including Cisco and Microsoft. The board has explicitly stated that it has full confidence in her ability to manage operations, ensuring that customer commitments and product roadmaps continue without interruption.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Calls to Resign Amid China Spy Allegations

The board of directors is currently evaluating both internal and external candidates to fill the permanent CEO vacancy. This decision comes as Nvidia seeks to stabilize its corporate governance structure after a period of significant turmoil. Investors reacted negatively to the news, with shares falling approximately ten percent in premarket trading on Thursday following earlier reports that fueled uncertainty about the company's future stability.

Board Appoints Harvey Jones as New Chairman

In a related structural change, the board named Harvey Jones as its first independent chair. Jones, a former chief executive and executive chairman of chip-design software company Synopsys, has served as an Nvidia director since nineteen ninety-three. His appointment signals an effort to restore independent oversight and strengthen the governance framework following the controversies that led to Huang's departure.

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Jones emphasized that the business no longer depends on a single individual to function effectively. He expressed assurance that the leadership team is prepared to navigate the transition and maintain the company's momentum in the highly competitive semiconductor market. The addition of an independent chair is viewed as a critical step in rebuilding trust among stakeholders and regulatory bodies.

Allegations and Personal Scandals Drive Resignation

The New York Times reported hours before the official announcement that Huang had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reported directly to him. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation by the board into Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman who has been alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Despite the serious nature of these allegations, the company's public statement made no mention of the investigation or the specific accusations. Instead, the board thanked Huang for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry. The statement confirmed that Huang had stepped down from all his roles immediately, though it stopped short of detailing the specific triggers for this decision.

Market Impact and Future Corporate Governance

The resignation has sent shockwaves through the technology sector, given Nvidia's pivotal role in the global AI supply chain. The company's market value has fluctuated significantly in recent trading sessions, reflecting investor anxiety about leadership continuity and potential legal or reputational risks.

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As the board searches for a permanent successor, the interim period will be critical in determining the long-term strategic direction of Nvidia. The emphasis on institutional strength over individual charisma suggests a shift in how the company plans to manage its growth and navigate regulatory landscapes. All eyes will now turn to how Colette Kress and Harvey Jones collaborate to guide the company through this transitional phase while addressing the unresolved questions surrounding Huang's tenure.