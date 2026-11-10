Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces FBI Probe Over China Ties

Nvidia shares drop as FBI investigates CEO Jensen Huang after allegations he had undisclosed ties to a businesswoman accused of spying for Beijing.

Nvidia Corporation shares plunged to a seven-month low on Monday following the launch of an internal probe by the company's board of directors. This significant market reaction comes in the wake of allegations reported by The New York Times that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang maintained a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman. US intelligence officials believe this individual shared sensitive information with Beijing, raising serious national security questions about the semiconductor giant.

FBI Investigation Details and Findings

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially opened an investigation into the matter. US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he had spoken directly with Jensen Huang regarding the allegations. The President stated he was amazed by the accusations and expressed full confidence in Huang's denial, noting that the CEO told him he had absolutely no idea that the woman was acting as a spy for a foreign government.

Also read Nvidia Stock Falls Amid Jensen Huang Investigation

Political Fallout and Legislative Scrutiny

Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, announced on social media platform X his intention to push for a thorough investigation. He aims to determine whether US national security was compromised through these connections. Coons emphasized the need for transparency regarding the relationship between AI billionaires and the Trump administration, questioning who holds the actual decision-making power in Washington.

Lawmakers on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee have also taken action. Representatives Gabe Amo, Gregory Meeks, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove wrote to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. They are demanding answers by December 1 regarding whether top officials knew about intelligence linking Alice Huang to Chinese efforts to obtain Nvidia chips through her former role at Singapore-based Megaspeed.

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Alleged Espionage and Corporate Connections

The investigation centers on Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed who is not related to Jensen Huang. Intelligence reports suggest she helped Chinese entities acquire advanced AI processors. The New York Times reported that President Trump was briefed on the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. Despite being aware of the intelligence indicating she was passing information to the Chinese government, Trump reportedly chose not to act on the information at that time.

The White House press office declined to provide further comment on the President's relationship with the Nvidia CEO. In response to the accusations, China's foreign ministry stated that the spy allegations were completely groundless. Reuters was unable to determine Alice Huang's current location to seek her comment on the matter.

Policy Shifts and Financial Implications

Jensen Huang has enjoyed a privileged position in Washington, frequently interacting with President Trump since 2025. He flew with the President on Air Force One to China in May, marking the first such visit by a US president in nearly a decade. Huang also attended a high-profile state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in September.

These close ties coincided with favorable policy changes for Nvidia. In April 2025, the administration abandoned plans to restrict exports of certain AI chips to China after Huang attended a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. By December 2025, Trump announced that Nvidia would be allowed to export its H200 processors to China in exchange for a 25% fee on sales.

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Stock Movements and Market Confidence

The revelation of these ties has severely impacted market confidence, driving Nvidia stock down to its lowest point in seven months. Investors are concerned about the potential for stricter export controls and legal liabilities stemming from national security breaches. The situation highlights the complex intersection of corporate interests, geopolitical tensions, and political influence in the global technology sector.