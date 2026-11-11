Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Calls to Resign Amid China Spy Allegations

US Senator Kevin Cramer demands Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang step down as market value drops following reports linking his personal relationship to billions in chip sales to China.

US Senator Kevin Cramer has publicly demanded that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resign from his position. This political pressure emerges as new reports link Huang's personal relationship with a Chinese businesswoman to at least seven point five billion dollars in Nvidia chip shipments to China. The controversy has intensified concerns regarding national security and corporate governance within the world's leading artificial intelligence hardware manufacturer.

Political Pressure Mounts on Leadership

Senator Cramer, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, stated that the potential for extortion is so tremendous that Huang must leave his role. He emphasized that with something as sensitive as Nvidia chips involved, the risk to national security is unacceptable. The allegations have turned Huang's personal conduct into a broader operational risk for the company. This situation raises serious questions about Nvidia's dependence on its CEO, who has led the firm for more than three decades.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy

Alleged Espionage Ties and Chip Sales

Reports indicate that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire restricted Nvidia chips. When orders subject to US export restrictions stalled, she used her ties to secure supplies. This effort helped move approximately two hundred forty thousand H100, H200, and some A100 chips into China. Some of these chips ultimately served major entities like Alibaba and Tencent, as well as smaller Chinese AI labs. Alice Huang held senior roles at a Shanghai investment firm before becoming the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed International.

Government Briefings and Presidential Response

The New York Times reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One in May. The briefing covered intelligence indicating Huang was involved with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. This marked at least the second time in seven months that Trump received this information. Trump stated he spoke with Huang and asked if he knew the woman was a spy. Huang reportedly told him he had absolutely no idea. Trump said he believed the Nvidia CEO and did not know about the alleged ties when Huang accompanied him to China in May.

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Market Reaction and Internal Investigation

Nvidia's stock has fallen nine point five percent since news of the affair broke. The shares have lagged the broader market due to investor unease over whether massive spending on AI will deliver adequate returns. The company's board has retained Joon Kim, a Wachtell Lipton partner, to lead an independent probe. Nvidia stated its board has no reason to believe US national security or company secrets were compromised. Huang apologized to top executives at a closed-door meeting on Monday before resuming meetings at headquarters.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Future Steps

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer demanded answers from the administration and tighter curbs on chip exports to China. He accused Trump of failing to address foreign espionage in the American technology industry. Schumer called on lawmakers to quickly approve new restrictions on US chip exports. Separately, several US government agencies pushed for Megaspeed to be included on the Entity List. However, the US commerce department was delaying efforts to blacklist the company. China's foreign ministry dismissed the spy accusations as groundless.