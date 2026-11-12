Nvidia Board Decides Fate of CEO Jensen Amidscandal

Nvidia's board evaluates CEO Jensen Huang's future following scandal reports, sending shares down 8% while investors assess governance risks and leadership transitions at the AI giant.

Nvidia Corporation's Board of Directors convened late on a Wednesday in the United States to determine whether CEO Jensen Huang should be removed from his position. This high-stakes meeting marks a dramatic reversal from the previous Sunday, when the board publicly expressed strong confidence in Huang's leadership and the executive team. The investigation stems from allegations that Huang engaged in two extramarital affairs, a revelation that has shaken the corporate governance of the world's leading supplier of artificial intelligence chips.

Market Reaction to Leadership Uncertainty

Nvidia's stock experienced a sharp decline of more than 8% during extended trading hours after The Wall Street Journal initially reported that the company was preparing to fire Huang. If these losses persist, the semiconductor giant could lose a significant portion of its market value since the board announced its internal investigation into Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. Alice Huang, a businesswoman, has been alleged by reports to be a Chinese spy, a claim that triggered scrutiny from US intelligence agencies regarding chip shipments to Chinese firms.

Also read FBI investigates Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ties to alleged Chinese spy

The market is increasingly pricing in the removal of Nvidia's founder as a likely outcome rather than a remote tail risk. Armina Rosenberg, the portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital which holds Nvidia shares, stated that losing Jensen would be a real blow to the company. Prediction market Polymash shifted odds to show an 88% chance that Huang would resign or be removed by the end of the year.

Governance Crisis and Alleged Conduct

The turmoil intensified on Wednesday when The New York Times reported that Huang had also had an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare who reported directly to him. The newspaper cited five individuals who had worked at the company. When reached by phone, Huang declined to comment, stating that the reporter should not be talking to him directly before hanging up. Under Nvidia's bylaws, the board can remove the CEO with or without cause by a majority vote of the directors.

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Nvidia has eleven directors, and all but Huang are considered independent. The allegations have prompted Wall Street to raise serious questions about corporate governance and personal conduct. Lawmakers have also begun pushing for tighter curbs on chip exports to China, adding a political layer to the corporate crisis. Huang faces a possible congressional subpoena if he does not agree to a request for a closed-door briefing regarding his relationship with Alice Huang.

Leadership Vacuum and Succession Planning

Huang's departure would create a significant leadership vacuum at the chip maker, which is valued at approximately $4 trillion. He co-founded the company over more than three decades and built it into the top supplier of chips central to the global AI boom and US-China technology rivalry. Huang, who is 63 years old, owns about 3.6% of Nvidia's stock and maintains tight control through dozens of direct reports. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential replacements.

Armina Rosenberg identified CFO Colette Kress, who has held the role for over a decade, as the natural choice for interim CEO. However, the bigger question involves who would lead Nvidia's technology roadmap in the longer term. Odds on prediction markets favored Ian Buck, who oversees the business serving Nvidia's data center clients, as the successor. The leadership uncertainty comes just days before Nvidia reports quarterly results and updates investors on its outlook on 17 November.

Competitor Gains and Investor Sentiment

US stock futures sank with Nasdaq futures down 1% as the news spread. Micron fell nearly 2% and CoreWeave dropped 6% in after-hours trading. However, shares of rival chip makers AMD and Broadcom rose 4% and 3%, respectively, as investors rotated capital. Investors and analysts noted that while demand for Nvidia's chips is unlikely to drop in the near term, the broader universe of companies backed by Nvidia might suffer.

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Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore, warned that financing customers in these types of booms can shift into a bust phase with a slowdown. US President Donald Trump, a close ally, voiced support for the Nvidia chief earlier in the week. Separately, Axios reported that US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick stalled Trump's crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's chips to China.