Nutanix has promoted Christian Turcati to Vice President, Pre-Sales Systems Engineering, EMEA. In his new role, Turcati will lead the region's technical strategy and customer engagement, aiming to make Nutanix's technical expertise a competitive advantage.

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the promotion of Christian Turcati to Vice President, Pre-Sales Systems Engineering, EMEA. In this expanded leadership role, Turcati will lead the technical strategy and customer engagement capabilities of Nutanix's pre-sales organisation across the entire region.

Over an 11-year tenure at Nutanix, Turcati has established a strong track record of success. Most recently leading the EMEA South Systems Engineering organisation, he has been instrumental in driving sustained business growth, building high-performing technical teams, and developing future technical leaders. His appointment recognises his contribution and dedication to customer innovation, talent development, and business growth across the region.

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Turcati Drives Modernisation And Technical Expertise

Christian made a significant contribution to our business across EMEA, working closely with customers to design and deliver the solutions they need to modernise their infrastructure, said Ajay Aggarwal, SVP, Global Solution Sales at Nutanix. He possesses a combination of deep technical expertise and sharp business acumen and understands the complex challenges our customers face as they transition to simpler, more flexible operating models.

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While at Nutanix he has built exceptional systems engineering teams and earned the respect of his colleagues, customers, and partners, and I am thrilled to see him step into this critical regional leadership role, Aggarwal added. In his new position, Turcati's primary goal is to make Nutanix's technical expertise a competitive advantage. His vision centers on empowering enterprise customers to seamlessly navigate the complexities of hybrid multicloud environments, modernise mission-critical applications, and confidently adopt emerging technologies.

To achieve this, Turcati will focus on scaling the region's technical readiness, fostering a culture of continuous innovation, and strengthening relationships between Nutanix, its partner ecosystem, and its customers. Enterprises today are making significant technology changes while navigating increasingly complex hybrid architectures. They require more than just technology providers; they need trusted technical advisors who can bridge the gap between business challenges and architectural realities, said Turcati.

In the 11 years I have been with Nutanix, I have seen first-hand what our teams can achieve, and my vision for my new role is to build a formidable, customer-centric Systems Engineering organisation. We have exceptional talent in EMEA, and my priority is to provide them with the strategic leadership, development opportunities, and resources they need to drive value for our customers and partners, Turcati concluded.

Effective Immediately And Based In The Region

The promotion is effective immediately, and Turcati will continue to be based in the region, reporting to global leadership. Nutanix is a global leader in hybrid multicloud computing, providing a single platform to run applications and data across private, public, and edge environments. The company's solutions help enterprises modernise their infrastructure, simplify operations, and reduce costs. With this appointment, Nutanix reinforces its commitment to the EMEA market and its focus on delivering technical excellence to customers and partners.

Turcati's background includes extensive experience in systems engineering and technical sales. He has been with Nutanix since 2015, holding various leadership roles. Prior to Nutanix, he held technical positions at other technology companies. He holds a degree in computer science and is known for his customer-centric approach and ability to build strong teams.

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The promotion reflects Nutanix's strategy to invest in regional leadership and technical talent. As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, the demand for skilled technical advisors who can guide them through hybrid multicloud complexities is growing. Turcati's role is critical in ensuring Nutanix customers and partners have the support they need to succeed. Nutanix partners with a wide ecosystem of resellers, distributors, and technology alliances across EMEA.

Strengthening Partner Relationships And Technical Knowledge

Strengthening these relationships is a key part of Turcati's mandate. He will work closely with the partner community to ensure they are equipped with the technical knowledge and resources to deliver Nutanix solutions effectively. This collaborative approach aims to drive mutual growth and customer satisfaction.

In addition to his technical and business responsibilities, Turcati is committed to talent development. He plans to mentor emerging leaders within the organisation and create opportunities for technical professionals to advance their careers. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, he aims to build a resilient and adaptable team that can respond to the evolving needs of the market. The announcement comes as Nutanix continues to expand its presence in EMEA.

The company has seen growing adoption of its hybrid cloud solutions across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. Turcati's promotion is expected to further accelerate this momentum by ensuring that customers receive expert guidance and support throughout their transformation journeys. Overall, Christian Turcati's promotion to Vice President, Pre-Sales Systems Engineering, EMEA, underscores Nutanix's dedication to technical leadership and customer success.

His vision, experience, and leadership qualities position him well to drive the region's pre-sales organisation to new heights, making Nutanix's technical expertise a true competitive advantage for customers and partners alike.