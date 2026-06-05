Nurse and Former Gardener Convicted of Murder in R6 Million Insurance Scam

A Lenasia nurse and her former gardener have been found guilty of murdering a domestic worker in a plot to cash in on fraudulent life insurance policies worth R6 million.

A 47-year-old nurse from Lenasia, Happiness Sithembile Xulu, and her former gardener, Simon Isaac Mogale, 38, were convicted on Thursday in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg for the murder of Busisiwe Nxumalo, a domestic worker who was also Xulu's stepdaughter.

The court found the pair guilty of orchestrating a chilling insurance scam worth approximately R6 million, driven by greed and a calculated plan to profit from Nxumalo's death. Xulu was additionally convicted on four counts of fraud after she pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking out life and funeral insurance policies in Nxumalo's name by impersonating her.

The convictions mark the culmination of a case that exposed a disturbing betrayal of trust within a family and highlighted the lengths some will go to for financial gain. The evidence presented during the trial revealed that Nxumalo relocated from KwaZulu-Natal to live with Xulu in Johannesburg in September 2021. Shortly after her arrival, Xulu fraudulently obtained multiple life and funeral insurance policies from various insurers, naming herself as the beneficiary.

The combined value of these policies was approximately R6 million. Just four months later, on January 17, 2022, Nxumalo was murdered. The prosecution, led by Senior State Advocate Leswikane Mashabela, argued that Xulu had orchestrated the murder to collect the insurance payouts. Mogale was convicted based on a confession he made, which the court admitted after rejecting his claim that it had been obtained under duress.

In his confession, Mogale stated that Xulu transported him to a remote veld near Daxina Hospital, handed him a knife, and convinced him to kill Nxumalo in exchange for R60,000. The court found that Mogale's confession was supported by corroborating circumstantial evidence, establishing his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Although there was no direct eyewitness testimony implicating Xulu in the murder itself, the court concluded that the totality of circumstantial evidence pointed overwhelmingly to her involvement.

Judge Thokozile Masipa, presiding over the case, noted that the only reasonable inference from the evidence was that Xulu had masterminded the murder to benefit financially from the fraudulent insurance policies. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the convictions, with spokesperson Evidence Mohlatlole stating that they demonstrated the effectiveness of meticulous investigation and prosecution in uncovering and dismantling complex crimes motivated by greed and financial gain.

The case serves as a stark reminder of how positions of trust can be exploited for personal enrichment, and the justice system's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date, where the convicted pair face life imprisonment for murder and additional penalties for fraud





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