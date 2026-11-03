Numsa Regional Leaders Defy Suspension Powers of National Office Bearers

Numsa regional leaders reject national office bearers' suspension and disciplinary actions, citing constitutional powers resting with regional executive committees and central committee decisions.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa ( Numsa) regional leaders are set to brief the media on Tuesday about the outcomes of their special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday.

The briefing follows their defiance of national office bearers (NOBs) who demanded they cancel the meeting and withdraw notices for it. Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim and president Andrew Chirwa wrote to the regional leaders on Monday, calling on them to cancel the purported meeting, including any adjournment or reconvening. They also urged the leaders to cease conducting proceedings as a Numsa NEC and refrain from adopting or implementing purported decisions in that capacity.

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National Office Bearers Suspend Regional Leaders

Last week, the NOBs held their own special NEC where they resolved to suspend regional leaders who had convened a central committee meeting and suspended the national office bearers. The NOBs replaced the suspended leaders with a task co-ordinating team (TCT). Regional leaders from Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, JC Bez, Mpumalanga and Sedibeng defied Jim by convening a central committee meeting, the highest decision-making body between national congresses.

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Jim had written to them saying the meeting scheduled for October 23-25 was cancelled until further notice. His letter followed a labour court ruling by judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje preventing Numsa and the office bearers from barring Mpumalanga delegates from attending, participating and voting at committee meetings. At the central committee meeting from October 23-25, regional leaders including Andile Bloko, Nkosinathi Makhanya and Andile Nqilingwane resolved to strip the national office bearers of their delegated powers and functions.

Last week, the NOBs announced their special NEC had resolved to suspend leaders and staff members including Mncedisi Kwababa, Mziyanda Twani, Mzamo Khoza and Collen Mahlangu, accusing them of causing havoc in the organisation. In a letter dated November 2 seen by Business Day, Jim and Chirwa wrote that Numsa has already communicated its position that the gathering held on October 23-25 did not comply with the union constitution and did not constitute a meeting of its central committee (CC).

They added that Numsa rejects its purported decisions, including the purported establishment of the task team and the purported conferral of authority upon it. In its response dated November 2, the TCT wrote that the letter demands the meeting be cancelled yet does not cite a single provision of the constitution that confers on the national office bearers, or on the president and general secretary acting together, the power to cancel a meeting called to implement a CC decision.

Task Team Disputes Power to Cancel Meeting

The TCT stated there is no such provision, and the constitution confers powers on union structures expressly, so a power it does not confer cannot be exercised by letter. It added that a structure ranking below the CC cannot undo its decisions, and the national office bearers, who are not a constitutional structure with powers of their own in this respect, can do so even less.

The TCT said the meeting proceeded as convened, and eight of the nine regions of the union attended it. Each of the national office bearers is a member of the NEC and was entitled to attend and put concerns to the meeting, which is where they belong, according to the TCT.

The TCT said the union constitution confers no disciplinary power on the NOBs, individually or collectively, as the power to suspend office bearers and officials is that of the NEC, and then only for sufficient cause. It noted the suspension and discipline of shop stewards rest with the REC, and regional office bearers are disciplined by their RECs under chapter 8(2)(b), on seven days notice and after a hearing under chapter 8(2)(d).

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Task Team Declares Suspensions Void

The TCT stated the suspensions purportedly imposed through the meeting of October 27 are void, since their stated cause is attendance at the central committee, which the labour court ordered to be convened and the implementation of its decisions, as required by chapter 2(1)(b) of every member. It cited the labour appeal court confirmation in Numsa v Ntlokose ZALAC 32 that a suspension imposed without the power to impose it is void and does not prevent any comrade from attending the structures to which he or she belongs.

The TCT said any comrade disciplined or threatened for attending the meeting will be supported in challenging it, including by seeking costs against those responsible in their personal capacities. It said the meeting of October 23 was the continuation of the CC, which the labour court on October 22 ordered to be convened with its full membership.

The TCT added that the NOBs have not asked any court to set aside any of its decisions, and until a competent forum does so, they bind every member, office bearer and structure of the union under chapter 2(1)(b). The dispute between the NOBs and regional leaders arises from events at the Mpumalanga regional congress on June 29-30.

Dispute Origins In Mpumalanga Delegate Selection

Before the congress, the region Ehlanzeni Local Shop Stewards Council (LSSC) resolved that local office bearers would identify and nominate delegates from among its members. After the congress, a shop steward complained directly to Jim that the process used to select delegates from Ehlanzeni structures was unlawful. They alleged that the election of Ehlanzeni council delegates contravened the Numsa constitution, which in turn called into question the status of the regional congress and the delegates elected at that congress.

In a letter dated September 4 to all central committee delegates, Chirwa announced that the committee would reconvene without the Mpumalanga delegates. This prompted Mpumalanga regional chair Nkosinathi Makhanya to approach the courts for relief. In his ruling, Tlhotlhalemaje interdicted the NOBs from excluding the Mpumalanga delegation and from barring delegates from attending, participating and voting at committee meetings.