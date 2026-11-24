The Johannesburg high court dismissed Numsa's application for leave to appeal, leaving intact R132,000 compensation awarded to Sibonakaliso Zwane after the union failed to pursue his labour court review.

Numsa has been refused leave to appeal a judgment ordering it to pay a former worker R132,000 after failing to pursue a labour court review challenging his unfair dismissal.

Judge Dismisses Numsa Appeal Application

The high court in Johannesburg dismissed the union's application, leaving intact the compensation awarded to Sibonakaliso Zwane. Judge Stuart Wilson's September 11 judgment found that Zwane suffered financial loss because Numsa breached a mandate it had accepted to pursue the review against his former employer, Eagle Spring Manufacturers. The court refused the union permission to challenge that ruling.

Also read Numsa calls for talks with tyre giant after factory’s ‘illegal’ closure

I am not persuaded that any of these propositions might reasonably be sustained on appeal, Wilson said of the union's grounds for challenging the judgment. The ruling means the compensation order against the union stands. Numsa argued that Zwane probably would have won his dismissal case anyway and that its own constitution allowed it to drop the case. The union also argued that the payout was too high.

Advertisement

Wilson rejected the union's argument that the court should have brought an outside expert to decide if Zwane's case had a chance of winning. There is no basis on which to suggest that a judge requires expert evidence of the meaning and application of domestic law, and the likely result of its application to a set of proven facts, he said. Judges are the experts on points of that nature, he added.

Wilson Rejection of Union Arguments

He said Numsa's application conspicuously fails to address the two principal authorities applied in his original judgment. Those judgments, involving the Food and Allied Workers Union, established that people who proved a breach of mandate could recover what they would have received had their instructions been properly carried out. Wilson said the Constitutional Court had also considered a union constitutional provision materially similar to the one Numsa relied on.

It was held not to allow a union to decline, without the consent of the mandator, to pursue a mandate it had accepted, he said. Addressing the amount, Wilson said he had compensated Zwane in a sum roughly equivalent to 11 months' salary calculated at the date of his dismissal. He would have been entitled to up to twelve months had his review been placed before the labour court. But that is not enough, he said.

Neither of these propositions has been established. Wilson also ruled that failing to challenge substantive fairness should not reduce compensation for procedural unfairness. The law generally treats the two inquiries of procedural and substantive unfairness as separate, he said. The dismissal of the leave to appeal application brings the dispute closer to finality, with the R132,000 award remaining payable to Zwane.

Liability For Financial Loss Established

The union had sought to overturn both the finding of a breached mandate and the size of the compensation. The case turned on the union's decision to accept instructions to pursue a labour court review and then abandon it. The court found that abandonment left Zwane without the remedy he had mandated Numsa to seek. Wilson's original judgment held Numsa liable for the financial loss Zwane suffered as a result.

Advertisement

The union's appeal arguments focused on whether it could lawfully drop the case under its constitution and whether Zwane would have succeeded in any event. The judge found no reasonable prospect that another court would overturn his conclusions on those points. He also found no basis for the claim that expert evidence was needed on domestic law questions.

The compensation figure was calculated by reference to roughly 11 months' salary at the date of dismissal, rather than the maximum 12 months Zwane could have received if his review had reached the labour court. Wilson said the difference did not make the award excessive. The ruling confirms that unions which accept a mandate to pursue a case can be held liable if they fail to carry it out without the mandator's consent.

That principle was central to the court's decision to refuse leave to appeal. The high court in Johannesburg dismissed the application, meaning the compensation order remains in force. Numsa's grounds for appeal were rejected as unlikely to succeed before a higher court. Sowetan reported the outcome.

Readers were invited to comment on the article through the publication's sign-up and sign-in process.