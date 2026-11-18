The Johannesburg High Court reviews an urgent application by NUMSA regional leaders seeking control of bank accounts and administration from national office bearers Andrew Chirwa and Irvin Jim amid deep governance fractures.

The ongoing leadership conflict within the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has escalated significantly as the Johannesburg High Court considers an urgent application to seize control of the union's administrative and financial operations. Regional leaders have initiated this legal maneuver to gain immediate access to the union's bank accounts, investments, and overall administration, challenging the current authority of national office bearers Andrew Chirwa and Irvin Jim. This high-stakes intervention underscores the severity of the internal fracture within one of South Africa's largest trade unions, which represents approximately 300,000 workers across the country. The central issue revolves around legitimate governance authority and the capacity to convene a national congress, a process stalled by prolonged litigation and mutual suspensions between competing factions.

Constitutional Mandate and Governance Breakdown

The core of the dispute lies in the expiration of the current national office bearers' mandate, as the union's constitution strictly requires a national congress every five years to elect new leadership. Despite this clear statutory requirement, the transition process has been paralyzed by protracted legal battles and intense internal infighting among union structures. The situation deteriorated sharply on October 23, when the national office bearers abruptly cancelled a crucial central committee meeting in the final hour, a gathering specifically intended to finalize the dates for the upcoming national congress. This unilateral cancellation was viewed by regional leaders as a deliberate obstruction of democratic processes and constitutional obligations.

Also read 'BMA is not a refugee reception office,' high court told in asylum seekers case

Regional Response and Legal Interventions

In response to the cancellation, regional leaders proceeded with the meeting in the absence of the national leadership, where they resolved to form a coordinating task team and officially suspended the national office bearers for alleged constitutional violations. These violations included the failure to convene a national executive committee meeting for nearly 20 months, a significant breach of expected governance standards. The national office bearers retaliated by suspending the regional leaders, dismissing them as rogue elements, which triggered a wave of legal actions across multiple jurisdictions. The Labour Court recently ruled in favor of the Mpumalanga region, allowing its representative, Mr. Nkosinathi Makhanya, to participate in decision-making processes, while dismissing an appeal by the national office bearers regarding the exclusion of Mpumalanga and Natal from previous meetings.

Financial Transparency and Regulatory Pressure

The regional leaders are now approaching the High Court to solidify the authority of the coordinating task team and gain full access to the union's financial records, citing a critical lack of financial transparency under the current administration. Compounding these governance concerns, the regulatory registry has reportedly written to NUMSA, demanding that the union update its financial records, ensure transparency, and submit its audits while the litigation plays out. This external regulatory pressure highlights the broader implications of the internal dispute, suggesting that the lack of clear leadership is affecting the union's compliance with national financial regulations. The national office bearers had previously been ordered by the Labour Court to convene an NEC meeting within 14 days, comprising seven days for notice and seven days for the actual meeting, yet the regional faction argues this has not been sufficient to resolve the overarching administrative crisis.

Advertisement

Impact on Workers and Upcoming Court Rulings

As the legal battle continues, the 300,000 members of the metalworkers union remain caught in the crossfire, waiting to see which faction will ultimately guide the union through its critical transition period. Workers are particularly concerned about how the impasse will affect pressing issues regarding worker safety, security, pay, and Section 189 retrenchments in a dwindling South African manufacturing sector. The urgency for a resolution is heightened by the fact that four out of the nine required regional congresses have yet to take place, making a national congress impossible under the current impasse. Funds were reportedly set aside for these regional congresses as far back as December 2025, but the delays have left the union's roadmap in limbo, creating uncertainty about future electoral and financial planning.

Judicial Review and Future Implications

Presiding over the High Court urgent application, Judge Muhammad has rolled the matter over to Friday, where a decisive ruling is expected regarding whether the coordinating task team or the national office bearers will wield the power of control moving forward. The regional leaders are pushing for a swift resolution, arguing that the prolonged delay is detrimental to the union's ability to function effectively and address the needs of its membership. The High Court's decision on Friday will provide crucial clarity on the legitimacy of the current administrative structures and determine the path forward for the union's governance. This ruling will not only resolve the immediate dispute between the factions but also set a precedent for how similar internal union conflicts are managed in the future, ensuring that the democratic rights of the 300,000 workers are protected.