NUM strike ends, workers expected to report for duty

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) strike over recognition rights at Triple M Mining has ended, and workers are expected to report for duty starting with the night shift on Wednesday. The NUM strike was due to Triple M Mining hindering recognition despite exceeding the required 40% threshold for formal recognition. A proposed settlement agreement facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has been signed, granting the NUM section 13 rights of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) for deduction of trade union subscriptions and temporarily granting section 14 rights to the shop steward committee for the verification exercise.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) strike over recognition rights at Triple M Mining has ended, and workers are expected to report for duty starting with the night shift on Wednesday.

The striking NUM members had accused Triple M Mining of hindering their recognition despite exceeding the required 40% threshold for formal recognition. The proposed settlement agreement facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) states that the employer will grant the trade union section 13 rights of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) and temporarily grant section 14 rights to the shop steward committee.

The office space for trade union representatives will be made available immediately after the strike ends and will remain available until the verification exercise ends. The verification process must be conducted within one month. All parties commit to returning to normal, full operation immediately after the strike ends





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Union Of Mineworkers (NUM) Strike Recognition Rights Triple M Mining Cosatu Affiliate Organisation Rights Contract Mining Services Provider Double M Min National Verification Process Of The Trade Uni Section 13 Rights Of The Labour Relations Act Section 14 Rights Of The Act Office Space For Trade Union Representatives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Benoni families displaced in illegal mining crackdownBreaking Stories

Read more »

Triple murder shocks Cape Town’s Mfuleni: Victims found outside shackSouth African Police Service detectives are investigating a triple murder after the bodies of three men were discovered in the Green Park informal settlement in Mfuleni on Monday morning. Police said officers responded to a complaint at about 11am on 11 May 2026 and found victims lying near one another in front of a shack. The men, aged 21, 23...

Read more »

– Beneficiation (Mining) at Sabenza IT & RecruitmentIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

– Beneficiation (Mining) at Sabenza IT & RecruitmentIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »