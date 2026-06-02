Ntuthuko Mchunu's impressive performance for DHL Stormers

DHL Stormers coach Rito Hlungwani praised Ntuthuko Mchunu's impressive performance, describing him as a powerfully built loosehead prop who is excelling in his primary role in the set scrums. Mchunu scored a try and was particularly destructive in the set pieces, forcing scrum penalties and subjecting Keiron Assiratti to a torrid afternoon. He was named man of the match for the second consecutive game at DHL Stadium and is on track to add considerably to his three caps with his contributions to the Springboks.

DHL Stormers coach Rito Hlungwani praised Ntuthuko Mchunu 's impressive performance, describing him as a powerfully built loosehead prop who is excelling in his primary role in the set scrums .

Mchunu scored a try and was particularly destructive in the set pieces, forcing scrum penalties and subjecting Keiron Assiratti to a torrid afternoon. He was named man of the match for the second consecutive game at DHL Stadium and is on track to add considerably to his three caps with his contributions to the Springboks





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Ntuthuko Mchunu DHL Stormers Set Scrums Impressive Performance Powerfully Built Loosehead Prop Excelling In His Primary Role Set Pieces Scoring A Try Destructive Forcing Scrum Penalties Subduing Keiron Assiratti Man Of The Match DHL Stadium Springboks Three Caps Contributions To The Springboks Retreaded To The Front Row Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira Sean Everitt Maritzburg College KZN South African Off-Season International Games Bloemfontein Portugal 2022 2024 Legendary Figure In SA Rugby

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