NTT Data Pioneers 400Gbps Peering to Bolster South African Digital Infrastructure

NTT Data has become the first network operator to implement 400Gbps peering at the Johannesburg Internet Exchange, significantly enhancing regional connectivity and data capacity.

NTT Data has officially announced a significant milestone in African digital infrastructure by becoming the first network operator on the continent to establish active 400Gbps peering at the Johannesburg Internet Exchange , commonly known as JINX. This development represents a major technical upgrade for the regional internet landscape, positioning South Africa as a competitive player within the global digital economy.

JINX, which was originally established in 1996 as the very first internet exchange point in Africa, has long served as a fundamental pillar for the local digital ecosystem. By operating across multiple strategic locations, the exchange facilitates critical interconnections between access networks, massive content providers, and various enterprise platforms that rely on consistent data throughput. The deployment of this high-capacity infrastructure arrives at a pivotal moment as Africa experiences unprecedented growth in its digital markets. This surge is largely driven by a combination of rapidly increasing internet penetration, the strategic expansion of submarine cable capacities, and a widespread cultural shift toward the adoption of sophisticated digital services. Industry experts emphasize that continued investment in high-performance exchange points is no longer optional; it is essential to foster long-term economic growth, encourage local technological innovation, and bridge the digital divide across the continent. NTT Data views this 400Gbps upgrade not merely as a technical enhancement but as a foundational advancement that supports the broader evolution of the African internet ecosystem, bringing regional performance standards in line with those found in more mature international markets. Commenting on the achievement, JC Burger, director of infrastructure engineering and operations at NTT Data in South Africa, highlighted the necessity of such investments. He noted that as internet traffic across Africa expands at an exponential rate, the demand for scalable, resilient, and low-latency connectivity becomes increasingly urgent. By integrating 400Gbps capabilities into JINX, the company is fortifying its ability to deliver superior performance for its clients. For local businesses and enterprise users, the practical benefits are substantial: the upgrade provides significantly improved performance during peak demand hours, provides the necessary capacity to handle sustained traffic spikes, and offers greater overall reliability for mission-critical digital services. This initiative marks a transformative step forward in ensuring that South Africa remains a robust hub for data traffic and digital transformation in the years to come





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