Acting Nicoc head Ntandazo Sifolo testifies that South Africa nearly fell to the Big Five cartel, citing GCI-OPS control and Intelligence IG Imtiaz Fazel controversies at the Madlanga Commission on 12 November 2026.

Acting Head of the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee, Dr Ntandazo Sifolo, testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Thursday, 12 November 2026, revealing that South Africa stood on the brink of total collapse due to deep-state infiltration. Sifolo stated unequivocally that if immediate action had not been taken to neutralize the threat, the country would have been completely captured by a vast network of colluders operating inside and outside the State. This testimony provides critical context to the allegations that a coordinated effort was underway to disable the South African criminal justice system and subvert national governance structures.

Big Five Cartel and Justice System Infiltration

Sifolo testified that the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee, known as Nicoc, identified a powerful criminal entity referred to as the Big Five that had successfully infiltrated the South African Police Service, politics, and the private sector. The acting Nicoc head explained that the term "infiltration of the criminal justice system" was originally coined at Nicoc after intelligence structures realized that fragmented developments regarding these crimes were being ignored by senior officials. The Big Five cartel is alleged to have been involved in severe lawbreaking activities, including contract killings, tender fraud, cross-border vehicle hijackings, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, and extortion.

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GCI-OPS Strategic Control and Crime Intelligence

The National Intelligence Coordinating Committee took direct control of the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations team, commonly known as GCI-OPS, to conduct highly sensitive investigations into the Big Five cartel. This strategic move was deemed essential to prevent corrupt figures from torpedoing investigations that were uncovering the scale of the criminal enterprise. Sifolo testified that if Nicoc had not assumed control of GCI-OPS, the country would have been lost and the head of Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, had already surrendered to the pressure exerted by the cartels.

Inspector-General Imtiaz Fazel and Oversight Failures

Intelligence officials expressed serious concerns regarding the role of the suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, who allegedly frustrated efforts to decontaminate the intelligence services. Sifolo testified that there was an initial hope that Fazel would postpone oversight investigations on active operations, but intelligence later revealed that Fazel was either wittingly or unwittingly involved in obstructing the crackdown on state capture. The Madlanga Commission heard that national intelligence structures were deeply concerned about Fazel's desire to expose operations when there was no clarity on their relevance to his official oversight work.

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Political Killings Task Team Disbandment and Police Minister

The testimony also addressed the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team, ordered by then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the end of 2024. Mchunu was pressured by criminals who believed the team was investigating them, although he maintained that the actual threat came from the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations team rather than the KwaZulu-Natal task force. Mchunu had also referred a saga involving Crime Intelligence procuring properties to Inspector-General Imtiaz Fazel, which led to a report recommending criminal charges against Dumisani Khumalo.

Leaked Reports and Legal Challenges

A related report that recommended criminal charges against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo was leaked to a journalist, creating the impression that the move was an attempt to tarnish his reputation. The Inspector-General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, was suspended in 2025 after challenging the decision legally, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation into the infiltration of South Africa's security structures. The Madlanga Commission continues to examine these developments to understand the full extent of the collective effort to subvert the State.