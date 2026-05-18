NSRI Challenges Public to Embrace the Chill and Embrace a Plunge, Raise Funds for Rescuers

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Cape Town is inviting the public to take an invigorating plunge in cold water as the winter solstice approaches. Plungers may experience health benefits and volunteers from NSRI's rescue bases will also be available to assist. The challenge supports NSRI's mission to teach water safety, conduct rescue operations, and save lives.

CAPE TOWN - With the winter solstice arriving on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute ( NSRI ) dares the public to embrace the chill and celebrate the return of longer nights by taking an invigorating plunge.

Dive into the sea, leap into a pool, brave a local dam, or face the ice bucket; however you choose, the challenge is on. Plungers may reap health rewards like sharper circulation, less stress, and a stronger immune system, while volunteers from their rescue bases brave the cold water for a plunge to raise funds for their station. Every contribution helps the NSRI continue teaching water safety and survival swimming, as well as conducting rescue operations and saving lives





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NSRI Plunge Winter Solstice Health Benefits Fundraising Cape Town

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