NSPCA Defends Animal Wellbeing in South Africa's Biodiversity Law

The NSPCA is in the Constitutional Court this week to defend the inclusion of animal 'wellbeing' in South Africa's biodiversity law. The case may turn on a single word, but its outcome could decide whether wild animals are recognised in law as sentient beings, or managed as resources. The word 'wellbeing' may look soft, even sentimental. In law, it's not: it decides what must be seen, what may be ignored, and how humans make decisions about wild animals.

The NSPCA is in the Constitutional Court this week to defend the inclusion of animal 'wellbeing' in South Africa's biodiversity law. The case may turn on a single word, but its outcome could decide whether wild animals are recognised in law as sentient beings , or managed as resources.

The word 'wellbeing' may look soft, even sentimental. In law, it's not: it decides what must be seen, what may be ignored, and how humans make decisions about wild animals. That's why the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is in the Constitutional Court this week to defend the inclusion of wellbeing in the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, or Nemba. The challenge was brought by the South African Hunters and Game Conservation Association.

Its formal argument is procedural: it says there was insufficient public participation before the wellbeing provisions were inserted into the act. It wants those provisions declared invalid and struck out, or suspended to allow further public participation. In court on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, Parliament and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment supported the association's call for a 24-month suspension in order to re-engage public participation.

Under debate is whether conservation law should consider the welfare of individual animals





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Animal Welfare Sentient Beings Wild Animals Conservation Law South Africa's Biodiversity Law

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