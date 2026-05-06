NSFAS placed under administration for the third time in four years

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has been placed under administration for the third time in four years due to instability within the institution and unresolved student appeals caused by system deficiencies and weaknesses in consequence-management.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) has been placed under administration for the third time in four years, citing instability within the institution and unresolved student appeals caused by system deficiencies and weaknesses in consequence-management.

The decision comes as the entity has been hit by a spate of resignations, including that of board interim chairperson Dr Mugwena Maluleke. Additional reasons for the move, revealed by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Manamela, include delays in ICT modernisation and systems integration, data integrity concerns, and unresolved student appeals caused substantially by system deficiencies and weaknesses in consequence-management.

The entity runs a close to R50 billion annual budget, providing financial aid to eligible students at public TVET colleges and public universities. In 2024, leading to the entity being placed under administration by science, technology and innovation minister professor Blade Nzimande, who served as higher education minister at the time. Nzimande also cited serious IT systems challenges as the reason for dissolving the board and named former SA accountant-general Freeman Nomvalo as the entity's administrator.

During his term as administrator, Nomvalo told Parliament's higher education portfolio committee that NSFAS does not possess credible student data and is vulnerable to cyber attacks. Flaws and weaknesses in the IT systems of the financial aid scheme resulted in overpayments, underpayments and payments to 'ghost students' over the years. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), at the time, uncovered that the scheme incorrectly funded some 40 000 non-qualifying students to the tune of more than R5.1 billion.

The students claimed they had been excluded from NSFAS funding due to the online system miscalculating the number of years they had been funded by the financial aid scheme. A ministerial committee of inquiry had been appointed to investigate business processes, including an inadequate R100 million IT system at NSFAS. Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has raised concerns about placing NSFAS through yet another administrative cycle.

Portfolio committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie says the minister's decision is deeply troubling and points to a gross breakdown in governance systems. The repeated placement of NSFAS under administration is deeply concerning. It means that, since 2018, the entity has had three administrators appointed to address persistent governance failures, non-compliance with legal recommendations, poor management of student allowances, and now we have professor Hlengani Mathebula appointed as the third administrator.

Letsie points out that something needs to be done to save the entity, following a series of resignations from the NSFAS board in recent weeks, including that of Maluleka. The instability at senior management and board level often means the students who are the main clients are led by a rudderless entity with no sense of direction, he adds.

Last year, during the term of Dr Stander, we had thought we were on the right path in turning NSFAS around, and then we were surprised by her sudden departure. We ought to understand and get to the root causes as to why good leaders do not last at NSFAS. All we seek is a student-centred entity that can fund deserving students and disburse allowances timeously.

However, persistent challenges with data verification continue to undermine this objective. Unless NSFAS decisively resolves its governance shortcomings, we risk grappling with these problems for many years to come, with students enduring the worst of the repeated administrative failures.

Meanwhile, Solidariteit Helpende Hand says students can no longer pay the price for a system that is not working. Yolandi Theron, head of Solidariteit Helpende Hand's Study Trust, says the intervention announced by Manamela follows an accumulation of crises within NSFAS. The system is failing on multiple levels, from delayed funding to accommodation challenges and unprocessed appeals, she notes. It shows that a system without stable governance and accountability simply cannot hold, regardless of the size of its budget





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