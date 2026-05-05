NSFAS Placed Under Administration Amidst Governance and Funding Concerns

Minister Buti Manamela has placed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) under administration due to governance instability, audit failures, and operational breakdowns impacting student funding and the credibility of the higher education system. Professor Hlengani Mathebula has been appointed as the administrator.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) is facing a critical juncture as Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela has placed the scheme under administration.

This decisive action stems from a confluence of deeply concerning issues including persistent governance instability, repeated audit failures, and significant operational breakdowns that directly impact the funding of students and, crucially, the overall credibility of the higher education funding system in South Africa. Minister Manamela underscored the pivotal role NSFAS plays in the nation’s democratic project, emphasizing its function as a key enabler of access to higher education for students hailing from impoverished and working-class backgrounds.

He articulated that NSFAS is not merely an institution but a cornerstone of social justice, and any instability within it carries far-reaching implications extending beyond universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to affect students, their families, communities, the national treasury, and public trust in the government’s ability to deliver on its promises. The decision to invoke administration, as outlined in sections 17A to 17D of the NSFAS Act of 1999, was not taken lightly.

It followed a protracted period of intervention attempts and thorough assessments, indicating a failure of conventional governance mechanisms to address the escalating problems. Minister Manamela explicitly stated that this move was a last resort, pursued only after exhausting all other viable options. The roots of the current crisis are multifaceted and deeply embedded within NSFAS’s governance structure.

Long-standing concerns regarding the composition of the NSFAS board prompted the department to initiate self-review proceedings in the courts, acknowledging potential legal irregularities in an organization responsible for managing billions of rand in public funds. This legal scrutiny was compounded by a series of board resignations, including that of the chairperson and other key members, necessitating the appointment of interim leadership.

However, these temporary measures proved insufficient to quell the underlying instability. The situation deteriorated further with the release of a disclaimer audit outcome for the 2024/25 financial year, a damning indictment of the scheme’s financial management practices. The Auditor-General flagged numerous irregularities, highlighting critical weaknesses in consequence management, data integrity, and the implementation of information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

These operational deficiencies were further exacerbated by a backlog of unresolved student appeals and a demonstrable failure in providing adequate oversight of student accommodation. In response to these mounting concerns, Minister Manamela issued a formal Ministerial Directive to NSFAS earlier this year, demanding immediate action to address the identified shortcomings. This directive specifically addressed the disclaimer audit outcome, material irregularities, failures in student accommodation that compromised student dignity and safety, and broader governance and accountability issues.

Despite this directive, the situation continued to unravel, with additional board resignations leaving the institution functionally impaired under its existing structure. The Minister’s assessment of alternative solutions – including filling board vacancies, appointing further interim leadership, and intensifying departmental oversight – led to the conclusion that these measures would not be sufficient to restore stability within the necessary timeframe.

He expressed a lack of confidence in the ability of ordinary governance arrangements to adequately address the urgency and severity of the challenges confronting NSFAS. Consequently, the decision to place the scheme under administration was deemed the only viable path forward. To lead this crucial stabilization effort, Professor Hlengani Mathebula, a seasoned executive with extensive experience at the South African Reserve Bank and the revenue service, has been appointed as the administrator.

Minister Manamela has assured students that funding will not be disrupted during this period of administration, recognizing the potential hardship that any interruption in financial aid would cause. The appointment of an administrator signifies a significant intervention aimed at restoring good governance, financial accountability, and operational efficiency to NSFAS, ultimately safeguarding the future of higher education funding for vulnerable students and reinforcing public confidence in the integrity of the system.

The success of this administration will be measured by its ability to address the systemic issues that have plagued NSFAS and to establish a sustainable framework for equitable and effective student funding





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